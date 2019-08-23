Kirsten Dunst Reveals She Hasn’t Worked Out Since Giving Birth

Kirsten Dunst is in no rush to lose her baby weight!

The 37-year-old actress opened up in a new interview with Net-A-Porter's PorterEdit about life since giving birth to her son Ennis in May 2018.

“The benefit of growing up with [celebrity] is that I have a very healthy perspective of being an actress. I haven’t worked out once since I had my baby,” she tells the digital magazine. “I’m not one of those people who says, ‘Ohhh I have to get my abs back.’ I feel like I’ve established myself as an actress. I have a healthy amount of vanity that hasn’t tipped into something really destructive. I want to find parts where I don’t have to be that person, and I have plenty of role models. Look at Patricia Arquette.”

Dunst notes that instead of trying to fit into her old clothes, she just got new clothes.

“I want to look nice for how I look now,” she says. “There was a time when I was like, ’S**t! I don’t fit into anything anymore.’ I just bought clothes in the size I am now.”

The two-time Golden Globe nominee likes to focus on her characters, not her own vanity.

“I don’t really look in the mirror and see Kirsten when I’m working,” she says. “I have to set a look for a part and just forget about it. I don’t care how I look.”

Her current role is as Krystal Stubbs in Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida. She took on the part just five months after giving birth.

“I cried to my mother-in-law in the second week. It was the hardest job I’ve ever taken, right after five months off with a baby,” she reveals. “I was so tired. I would bring home a tuna sandwich from the craft services table. I would take a bath, and then eat my sandwich in bed while I read the pages and learned lines for the next day.”

Luckily, Dunst found the perfect partner in her fiance, Jesse Plemons, her former Fargo co-star.

“He’s my favorite actor — the best I’ve ever worked with,” she said. “I just knew he would be in my life forever. I didn’t know what capacity that would be at the time. When the show was over, I just missed him terribly. We didn’t get together until a year later. We were both smart enough that we were wondering if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real.”

The couple has been engaged for nearly four years, but Dunst views them as “as married as you can get.”

“We have a kid together. My mom was like, ‘But when are you guys getting married?’ And I said, ‘Mom, I’m not going to get married when I’m pregnant. I want to have fun and have a drink. I mean we’re paying for this wedding. I’m paying for the bar! I want to enjoy it,’” she says. “[My mom is] kind of old-school in that way. I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise. If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out.”

As for whether she’d want her kid to go into show business, Dunst remains on the fence.

“If you have a kid who’s very cute, I get why people do it,” she says. “Do a Gap ad and you can make your college money. It’s the first time I kind of understand it. Ennis is so adorable, with two big dimples. He is such a happy baby, and I see why I might want that memento of him at this age, but we will probably just encourage him to do school plays.”

ET spoke with Dunst earlier this week at the premiere of On Becoming a God in Central Florida, where she opened up about the dirty prep work that went into becoming her character Krystal Stubbs.

“Well, the braces are just little clip-ons, but the spray tan was every Sunday night for six months, and then you have to sleep in it, so I always had brown sheets in the morning and couldn’t hold my baby at night because I’d get spray tan on him,” she explained.

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

