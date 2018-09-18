Hey, mom and dad!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attended the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, marking their first red carpet event since the birth of their child.

Dunst wowed in a navy Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, which showed off her impressive post-baby weight loss and flashed lots of cleavage. The 36-year-old actress wore her blonde locks down and curled with a bold red lip.

Proud dad Plemons, 30, sported a new mustache and a big grin, as he held his fiancee’s hand while rocking a classic black tuxedo.

Dunst gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Ennis Howard Plemons, this past May in Santa Monica, California.

NBCUniversal

The Fargo stars kept Dunst's pregnancy mostly under wraps, though the actress did show off her baby bump while posing for the Rodarte Fall 2018 portraits.

“I feel very fortunate to have someone that keeps some sense of reality,” Plemons told ET of Dunst earlier this year. “And, you know, I’m very lucky. She’s amazing.”

These two weren't the only adorable pair at the Emmys. Check out ET's exclusive interview with the couple that got engaged during the awards ceremony:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and More Cutest Couples at 2018 Emmys

Jesse Plemons Gushes Over 'Amazing' Fiancee Kirsten Dunst (Exclusive)

7 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 Emmys: Heidi Klum's Intense PDA, 'Queer Eye' Wins Most Popular

Related Gallery