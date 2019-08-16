Kirsten Dunst has fond memories of her former co-stars, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

Reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the 1994 film Interview With the Vampire, the 37-year-old actress opened up to Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s The Late Show about her time on set with the two A-listers.

When Colbert asked if Dunst realized she was working with two of the biggest actors in Hollywood at the time, she replied, “I did, but I was also very innocent. I watched Tom in… I feel like I watched Brad in A River Runs Through It, and Tom was in Far and Away, which I loved. So it was more like romantic fans.”

Moviepix

Dunst, who plays the young vampire Claudia in the film, added, “They treated me like a little sister. I was very sweet. I was a very innocent 12 year old. I was just doing my job and they were very sweet to me.”

It seems that the Golden Globe nominee was nursing a bit of a crush on her co-stars at the time.

“I remember Brad in A River Runs Through It and his name was Tristan and I was like, ‘I’m going to name my first son Tristan.’ You know, little girl stuff,” the new mom quipped.

Though she didn’t name her new son Tristan, she did welcome little Ennis with her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, last May. Five months after giving birth, she went to work on her Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

“It actually was a little bit of a break from cleaning bottles and things like that,” she admitted, noting she’d rather clean poop than bottles. “It’s never ending. You clean one and there’s another one to clean!”

Calling Plemons, “a very good dad,” Dunst noted, “He cleans [the bottles] too!”

For more from Dunst, watch the clip below:

