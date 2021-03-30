Kirsten Dunst is continuing her tradition of announcing her pregnancies in style! With the help of her collaborator and friend, Sofia Coppola, the 38-year-old actress reveals she's pregnant with her second child on the cover of W Magazine's Director's Issue.

In the issue, which also features actresses Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones, Dunst wears a stunning white lace dress from Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy, showing off her growing baby bump.

Of doing the avant-garde shoot while pregnant, Dunst jokes, “Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel."

Dunst announced her first pregnancy in 2018 in a high fashion shoot for Rodarte's look book.

Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons welcomed their son, Ennis, in May 2018. Ennis made his red carpet debut at Dunst's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2019.

