Kirsten Dunst made sure her 1-year-old son, Ennis, was present during an extra special moment.

The 37-year-old actress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday and brought along her son, 1-year-old Ennis, whom she shares with her fiance, actor Jesse Plemons. Ennis was adorable in a blue button-up shirt, a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and comfy sneakers, standing on his mother's Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Plemons, 31, also gave a speech in honor of Dunst, whom he met when they worked together on the critically acclaimed television series, Fargo. The usually private couple shared a kiss onstage after Plemons called Dunst a "brilliant actor," as well as an "incredibly generous and amazing person" off-screen.

David Livingston/WireImage

David Livingston/WireImage

Dunst's big honor comes after she admitted in a new interview with SiriusXM’s Larry Flick of In Depth With Larry Flick that it disappointed her that she hasn't been recognized in the business after steadily working since her breakout role in 1994's Interview With a Vampire.

"I've never been recognized in my industry," she said. "I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe, like, twice for Golden Globes when I was little and one for Fargo. But, like, I always feel like nobody -- I don't know. Maybe they think I'm just the girl from Bring It On? I don't know."

"I've also had a lot of disappointment," she added. "Like, the things that people like. I'm like, 'Well, remember Marie Antoinette [directed by Sofia Coppola, who also gave a speech during Dunst's Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday] -- y'all panned it? And now you all love it. Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned and now you all love it. It's, like, interesting for me. I feel like a lot of things I do people like later."

ET spoke with Dunst at the Becoming A God In Central Florida premiere earlier this month, and she talked about the Showtime series being the first project she took on after giving birth to Ennis last May.

"I was tired all of the time," she admitted. "I was like, 'I'm so tired.' But [my character] Krystal was tired, so I just put it into that."

She also shared how her character -- a water park employee who schemes her way up the ranks of a pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin -- and her specific look affected her time with Ennis.

"The braces are just little clip-ons, but the spray tan was every Sunday night for six months, and then you have to sleep in it," she explained. "So, I always had brown sheets in the morning and couldn't hold my baby at night because I'd get spray tan on him."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kirsten Dunst Says She Wishes She'd Be Recognized as More Than 'Just the Girl From Bring It On'

Kirsten Dunst Reveals She Hasn’t Worked Out Since Giving Birth

Why Kirsten Dunst Stands By Calling Brad Pitt 'Interview With the Vampire' Kiss 'Gross' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery