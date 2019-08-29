Kirsten Dunst is ready for the acknowledgment she deserves!

The 37-year-old actress has had a lengthy career, starring in hit films, beloved cult classics and acclaimed TV shows. But in a new interview with SiriusXM’s Larry Flick of In Depth With Larry Flick, Dunst admits she has “never” felt the “power” of her storytelling.

“I’ve also had a lot of disappointment. Like, the things that people like. I’m like, ‘Well, remember when Marie Antoinette — y'all panned it? And now you all love it,” she says of the beloved Sofia Coppola film. “Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned and now you all love it. It’s like interesting for me. I feel like a lot of things I do people like later.”

The two-time Golden Globe nominee also bemoaned her lack of awards after starting in the business in the early ‘90s.

“I’ve never been recognized in my industry. I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe, like, twice for Golden Globes when I was little and one for Fargo. But, like, I always feel like nobody — I don’t know,” she says, obviously disappointed. “Maybe they think I’m just the girl from Bring It On? I don’t know.”

Dunst starred as head cheerleader Torrance in the hit teen flick in 2000.

“I just feel like, ‘What did I do?’ I’m so chill, maybe I don’t play the game enough?” she ponders. “I don’t know.”

Despite thinking she might not be “playing the game,” Dunst adds, “I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or not doing publicity or anything… Sometimes you’re like, ‘Mmm, it’d be nice to be recognized by your peers.’”

Dunst is currently starring in the new Showtime series, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, where she plays the spray-tanned Krystal Stubbs. ET spoke with the actress at the premiere of her new show earlier this month, where she talked about the struggles of her workload combined with being a new mom to son Ennis.

“I was tired all of the time,” she told ET. “I was like, ‘I’m so tired.’ But Krystal was tired, so I just put it into that.”

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

