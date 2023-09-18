Kirsten Dunst proved that sometimes kids have no clue how cool their parents actually are!

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share a rare photo of one of her and Jesse Plemons' sons, and the moment couldn't have been more perfect. In the photo, the couple's son perfectly covers his face with a Spider-Man umbrella.

"Has no clue his mom was MJ 📷 Jesse," the 41-year-old actress wrote next to the picture which was snapped by her husband. Making the moment even more picture perfect, Dunst and Plemons' little guy has on a red shirt to match the occasion.

Plemons and Dunst met on the set of Fargo and started dating in 2016. They got engaged the following year, and later welcomed sons Ennis and James in May 2018 and May 2021. The couple then tied the knot last summer in Jamaica. The pair has kept their boys out of the spotlight.

Dunst famously brought the live-action version of Mary Jane "MJ" Watson to life in the first three installments of the Spider-Man franchise released from 2002-2007. Alongside (and upside down) was Tobey Maguire, who played the web-slinging superhero.

In the first film, MJ and Peter had one of the most iconic moments with their upside-down kiss. In 2002, both Maguire and Dunst dished about the moment to ET.

According to Maguire, filming that iconic scene took his breath away. Literally.

"I couldn't breathe. Rain was pouring up my nose and then she was kissing me," Maguire explained to ET in 2002. "I couldn't breathe out of my mouth and I had to hold my breath while I was kissing her."

He added, "The conditions weren't as sexy and sweet and romantic as it came off."

As for Dunst, she recalled filming the moment as "really awful."

