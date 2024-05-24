Summer is coming, and you will need sunscreen, lots of it. What better time to stock up than during the long Memorial Day weekend sales? The viral whipped cream sunscreen from Vacation is 20% off, like almost all of the products on the site, so shop away! Get 20% off all their sunscreens, perfumes, scented candles and more — but only through May 27, so get shopping.

Shop the Vacation Sunscreen Sale

The brand's retro aesthetic is nostalgic, but Vacation uses the latest skincare and sunscreen formulas, even partnering with dermatologists to ensure the best in sun protection. There's a formula for everyone: oils, sprays, and, of course, the dessert-inspired one. The scents are so to die for; they made them into perfumes at the customer's request.

Vacation products are more than just good looks (and smells). They are also paraben- and cruelty-free, safe for sensitive skin, and are compliant with the Hawaii Reef Act. So shop with confidence.

Stock up now on Vacation sunscreen and spend the rest of summer sipping something fruity poolside in style.

Instant Vacation SPF 30 Vacation Instant Vacation SPF 30 This SPF 30 has a gourmand, cocoa-hazelnut scent and it also has a tiny bit of self-tanner that helps stoke your warm summer glow the healthier way. $24 $19 Shop Now

Baby Oil SPF 30 Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30 An ode to slathering actual baby oil on yourself (whether you'd care to admit you ever did), but updated to provide SPF protection. You'll still be shiny and smell great. $22 $18 Shop Now

