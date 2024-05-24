The internet-famous whipped cream sunscreen and much more are 20% off to stock up for summer — this weekend only.
Summer is coming, and you will need sunscreen, lots of it. What better time to stock up than during the long Memorial Day weekend sales? The viral whipped cream sunscreen from Vacation is 20% off, like almost all of the products on the site, so shop away! Get 20% off all their sunscreens, perfumes, scented candles and more — but only through May 27, so get shopping.
Shop the Vacation Sunscreen Sale
The brand's retro aesthetic is nostalgic, but Vacation uses the latest skincare and sunscreen formulas, even partnering with dermatologists to ensure the best in sun protection. There's a formula for everyone: oils, sprays, and, of course, the dessert-inspired one. The scents are so to die for; they made them into perfumes at the customer's request.
Vacation products are more than just good looks (and smells). They are also paraben- and cruelty-free, safe for sensitive skin, and are compliant with the Hawaii Reef Act. So shop with confidence.
Stock up now on Vacation sunscreen and spend the rest of summer sipping something fruity poolside in style.
Classic Whip SPF 30
It's like dessert for your skin, without the calories. Stay protected with the SPF 30 in this treat.
Instant Vacation SPF 30
This SPF 30 has a gourmand, cocoa-hazelnut scent and it also has a tiny bit of self-tanner that helps stoke your warm summer glow the healthier way.
'After Sun' Perfume
'After Sun' captures notes of aloe vera, green tea, minibar gin, linen and more to bring that perfect apres-sun vibe, anytime.
Baby Oil SPF 30
An ode to slathering actual baby oil on yourself (whether you'd care to admit you ever did), but updated to provide SPF protection. You'll still be shiny and smell great.
Super Spritz SPF 50
Made for the face, this light coconut-scent sunscreen even can be used over makeup. In a convenient travel-ready spray, you'll take it everywhere.
Ball Boy Scented Candle
A wild swing of a candle scent, with notes of tennis balls, Vacation sunscreen, Prince cotton sweatbands and cucumber sandwiches.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
