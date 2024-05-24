For home cooks, the dawning of warmer weather brings the motivation to revitalize the kitchen with new cookware and kitchen appliances. If you're looking to update your old pots and pans or want a new way to cook on sizzling summer days, Our Place's Memorial Day Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on bestsellers, including the iconic Always Pan.

Now through Monday, May 27, Our Place's cult-favorite bestsellers in cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are all 20% off when you spend $100 or more. There is one caveat, this is a members-only sale, so you'll need to create a free account with Our Place to add these must-have pieces to your home for less.

Shop the Our Place Sale

The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved since its inception, the Always Pan 2.0 is oven-safe with a longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware, according to the brand. When you take advantage of the special subscribers-only sale by spending $100 or more, the Always Pan 2.0, which is normally sold for $150, is discounted to $120.

Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life, but the timing also lines up perfectly to score some of these kitchen favorites for Dad this Father's Day. Any home cook who enjoys whipping up delicious dishes for a crowd will love one of Our Place's stylish cooking bestsellers.

The cookware, tableware, kitchen tools and countertop appliances in Our Place's collection make stylish additions that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Create your account at Our Place today to score 20% off on bestsellers — or anything on the site — when you spend $100 or more for a limited time. We've listed our favorite picks for you to shop below.

Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot basically does it all. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $132 Shop Now

Our Place Cookware Set Our Place Our Place Cookware Set Try out new recipes with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. It includes the regular-sized versions and mini versions of the Perfect Pot and Always Pan. $565 $395 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: