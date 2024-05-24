Shop
Shop the Our Place Memorial Day Sale to Save 20% on the Viral Always Pan and More Bestsellers

Our Place Memorial Day Sale
Our Place
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 7:47 AM PDT, May 24, 2024

Internet famous cookware brand Our Place is celebrating Memorial Day with an epic sale.

For home cooks, the dawning of warmer weather brings the motivation to revitalize the kitchen with new cookware and kitchen appliances. If you're looking to update your old pots and pans or want a new way to cook on sizzling summer days, Our Place's Memorial Day Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on bestsellers, including the iconic Always Pan

Now through Monday, May 27, Our Place's cult-favorite bestsellers in cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are all 20% off when you spend $100 or more. There is one caveat, this is a members-only sale, so you'll need to create a free account with Our Place to add these must-have pieces to your home for less. 

Shop the Our Place Sale

The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved since its inception, the Always Pan 2.0 is oven-safe with a longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware, according to the brand. When you take advantage of the special subscribers-only sale by spending $100 or more, the Always Pan 2.0, which is normally sold for $150, is discounted to $120.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

The Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can shop the versatile pan in eight different colors. 

$150 $120

Shop Now

Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life, but the timing also lines up perfectly to score some of these kitchen favorites for Dad this Father's Day. Any home cook who enjoys whipping up delicious dishes for a crowd will love one of Our Place's stylish cooking bestsellers.

The cookware, tableware, kitchen tools and countertop appliances in Our Place's collection make stylish additions that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Create your account at Our Place today to score 20% off on bestsellers — or anything on the site — when you spend $100 or more for a limited time. We've listed our favorite picks for you to shop below.

Our Place Perfect Pot

Our Place Perfect Pot
Our Place

Our Place Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot basically does it all. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165 $132

Shop Now

Our Place Wonder Oven

Our Place Wonder Oven
Our Place

Our Place Wonder Oven

Our Place's innovative wonder oven kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors.

$195 $156

Shop Now

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan
Our Place

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan

Coated in a non-toxic ceramic, the warp-resistant mini griddle pan can work as a baking sheet or stovetop griddle.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Our Place Knife Trio Bundle

Our Place Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place

Our Place Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives, including the everyday chef’s knife, serrated slicing knife and precise paring knife. 

$170 $136

Shop Now

Our Place Splendor Blender

Our Place Splendor Blender
Our Place

Our Place Splendor Blender

Make smoothies and more in a flash with this adorable countertop blender. 

$125 $100

Shop Now

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set
Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set

This limited-time deal from Our Place's sale includes a cast-iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Hot Grill, Grill Press, and bonus Hot Grips.

$465 $372

Shop Now

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in six different colors. 

$155 $124

Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Duo

Our Place Always Pan Duo
Our Place

Our Place Always Pan Duo

In this bundle, you'll get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot and more.

$270 $216

Shop Now

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals. 

$250 $200

Shop Now

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Save big on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace up to an 18-piece cookware set.

$315 $250

Shop Now

Our Place Cookware Set

Our Place Cookware Set
Our Place

Our Place Cookware Set

Try out new recipes with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. It includes the regular-sized versions and mini versions of the Perfect Pot and Always Pan.

$565 $395

Shop Now

Our Place Main Plates

Our Place Main Plates
Our Place

Our Place Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates from Our Place.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Our Place Side Bowls

Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place

Our Place Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls which will match your Our Place plates perfectly.

$45 $35

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

Tags: