Internet famous cookware brand Our Place is celebrating Memorial Day with an epic sale.
For home cooks, the dawning of warmer weather brings the motivation to revitalize the kitchen with new cookware and kitchen appliances. If you're looking to update your old pots and pans or want a new way to cook on sizzling summer days, Our Place's Memorial Day Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on bestsellers, including the iconic Always Pan.
Now through Monday, May 27, Our Place's cult-favorite bestsellers in cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are all 20% off when you spend $100 or more. There is one caveat, this is a members-only sale, so you'll need to create a free account with Our Place to add these must-have pieces to your home for less.
The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved since its inception, the Always Pan 2.0 is oven-safe with a longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware, according to the brand. When you take advantage of the special subscribers-only sale by spending $100 or more, the Always Pan 2.0, which is normally sold for $150, is discounted to $120.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
The Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can shop the versatile pan in eight different colors.
Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life, but the timing also lines up perfectly to score some of these kitchen favorites for Dad this Father's Day. Any home cook who enjoys whipping up delicious dishes for a crowd will love one of Our Place's stylish cooking bestsellers.
The cookware, tableware, kitchen tools and countertop appliances in Our Place's collection make stylish additions that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Create your account at Our Place today to score 20% off on bestsellers — or anything on the site — when you spend $100 or more for a limited time. We've listed our favorite picks for you to shop below.
Our Place Perfect Pot
Our Place's reimagined cooking pot basically does it all. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.
Our Place Wonder Oven
Our Place's innovative wonder oven kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors.
Our Place Mini Griddle Pan
Coated in a non-toxic ceramic, the warp-resistant mini griddle pan can work as a baking sheet or stovetop griddle.
Our Place Knife Trio Bundle
Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives, including the everyday chef’s knife, serrated slicing knife and precise paring knife.
Our Place Splendor Blender
Make smoothies and more in a flash with this adorable countertop blender.
Our Place Cast Iron Cookware Set
This limited-time deal from Our Place's sale includes a cast-iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Hot Grill, Grill Press, and bonus Hot Grips.
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in six different colors.
Our Place Always Pan Duo
In this bundle, you'll get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot and more.
Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals.
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Save big on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace up to an 18-piece cookware set.
Our Place Cookware Set
Try out new recipes with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. It includes the regular-sized versions and mini versions of the Perfect Pot and Always Pan.
Our Place Main Plates
We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates from Our Place.
Our Place Side Bowls
Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls which will match your Our Place plates perfectly.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT: