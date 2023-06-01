Chris Tyson, who is best known for appearing on MrBeast's popular YouTube channel, is celebrating Pride Month. Tyson took to Twitter to share a new selfie on Thursday.

Tyson's snapshot showed off their new look -- complete with long locks and a beaming smile -- after undergoing hormone replacement therapy back in February

"Happy Pride Month!!! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈" Tyson captioned the post, adding, "(Since it’s June you are legally required to like this selfie 💜)"

Tyson opened up about their decision to undergo HRT in April, after subtweeting a photo with split images showing a previous photo of them and a screengrab of a recent video depicting their transformation.

"HRT, and it's only been 2 months," Tyson wrote in his response.

Tyson followed up that tweet by subtweeting from their second Twitter account which read, "Informed consent [hormone replacement therapy] saved my and many others' lives."

"The hurdles gnc [gender-nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me," Tyson continued. "Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

