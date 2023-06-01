MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Celebrates Pride Month With New Selfie After Hormone Replacement Therapy
Chris Tyson, who is best known for appearing on MrBeast's popular YouTube channel, is celebrating Pride Month. Tyson took to Twitter to share a new selfie on Thursday.
Tyson's snapshot showed off their new look -- complete with long locks and a beaming smile -- after undergoing hormone replacement therapy back in February
"Happy Pride Month!!! 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈" Tyson captioned the post, adding, "(Since it’s June you are legally required to like this selfie 💜)"
Tyson opened up about their decision to undergo HRT in April, after subtweeting a photo with split images showing a previous photo of them and a screengrab of a recent video depicting their transformation.
"HRT, and it's only been 2 months," Tyson wrote in his response.
Tyson followed up that tweet by subtweeting from their second Twitter account which read, "Informed consent [hormone replacement therapy] saved my and many others' lives."
"The hurdles gnc [gender-nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me," Tyson continued. "Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."
