From the pH-adjusting Dior Lip Glow that was on everyone's holiday wish list to Rare Beauty's sold-out Soft Pinch, lip oils have taken the beauty world by storm.

Part soothing lip treatment and part gloss, TikTok is obsessed with lip oils for their jelly-like sheen and skin-friendly ingredients. An oil-enriched formula helps lock in moisture and deliver long-lasting hydration, and many lip oils offer additional benefits such as hyaluronic acid for plumpness and squalane to support the skin barrier.

Given how important skincare has become in the last few years, it's no wonder why lip oils have skyrocketed in popularity as a more nourishing take on lip gloss. Plus, it doesn't hurt that they come in cute packaging, often with yummy scents to boot.

The beauty industry has become saturated with dozens of new lip oils, and we've narrowed down our favorite options for every budget and formula preference.

If you're in search of a highly pigmented gloss alternative, Rare Beauty and ILIA's lip oils pack a punch with a semi-opaque finish. For a more sheer, high-shine look, Milani's Fruit Fetish and Fenty Skin's Cherry Treat give lips a glassy sheen. And if you're after something in between, NYX and Clarins offer the best of both worlds.

Below, shop the best lip oils to keep your pout soft and shiny all summer long.

