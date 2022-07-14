Marc Jacobs' New Must-Have Shoulder Bag Brings a Modern Twist to the Retro Style Trend
As the summer heats up, '90s and Y2K nostalgia continue to dominate this season’s trends. The remembrance and embracing of retro styles is really more than a trend though—it's forever. From graphic baby tees to micro sunglasses, celebrities aren't the only ones channeling their looks from the early-aughts. Fusing that fashion inspiration with contemporary designs, Marc Jacobs has us gravitating toward their new J Marc shoulder bag, which is now available in a variety of vivid and neutral tones.
Marc Jacobs is known for crafting bold styles that become everyday go-to's, and it's no surprise that the brand would bring a youthful aesthetic to a retro trend. The new J Marc shoulder bag is made with soft leather and features a chunky chain strap, inspired by the iconic Stam it-bag released nearly 20 years ago. Just the right size for carrying all your day-to-day essentials, the Marc Jacobs bag can be held as a clutch and worn as a crossbody purse or shoulder bag—easily making it a wardrobe staple.
From bright summery hues to more classic neutrals, the J Marc shoulder bags come in an array of 10 different colors, with 2 colorblock designs and a detailed monogram option. The versatility of these shoulder bags makes them perfect for going from work to more formal events or taking on a date and anywhere else your summer plans take you.
Ahead, shop a few of our favorite J Marc shoulder bags.
We're going to say it: Yellow is the new neutral for this summer (and the rest of the year).
Get glowing this summer with this bright green shoulder bag from Marc Jacobs.
Elevate your wardrobe with this trendy two-toned shoulder bag in dark grey and beige.
This deep purple shade is sure to brighten up any ensemble.
It's patterned with a repeating intricate Marc Jacobs logo. Combined with the gold chain and J clasp, The Monogram J Marc Shoulder Bag is the perfect evening bag.
Marc Jacobs' new The J Marc Collection doesn't just house must-have shoulder bags. The collection also has tons of other stylish handbags, wallets (even mini wallets) and bangle bracelets. Explore more of the chic J Marc line below.
The durable webbing strap is interchangeable so you can style this snapshot bag for every occasion.
Want to live in the moment with a more colorful bag? Opt for The Colorblock Snapshot Bag from Marc Jacobs.
Now that you've found your new favorite go-to bag, it's time to accessorize your wrist.
It's crafted with soft saffiano leather, so it's built to last. Plus, it comes in 5 different hues.
Keep all your cards and money organized in this mini-sized wallet, which comes in 7 different colorways.
