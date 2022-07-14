As the summer heats up, '90s and Y2K nostalgia continue to dominate this season’s trends. The remembrance and embracing of retro styles is really more than a trend though—it's forever. From graphic baby tees to micro sunglasses, celebrities aren't the only ones channeling their looks from the early-aughts. Fusing that fashion inspiration with contemporary designs, Marc Jacobs has us gravitating toward their new J Marc shoulder bag, which is now available in a variety of vivid and neutral tones.

Marc Jacobs is known for crafting bold styles that become everyday go-to's, and it's no surprise that the brand would bring a youthful aesthetic to a retro trend. The new J Marc shoulder bag is made with soft leather and features a chunky chain strap, inspired by the iconic Stam it-bag released nearly 20 years ago. Just the right size for carrying all your day-to-day essentials, the Marc Jacobs bag can be held as a clutch and worn as a crossbody purse or shoulder bag—easily making it a wardrobe staple.

Shop the J Marc Collection

From bright summery hues to more classic neutrals, the J Marc shoulder bags come in an array of 10 different colors, with 2 colorblock designs and a detailed monogram option. The versatility of these shoulder bags makes them perfect for going from work to more formal events or taking on a date and anywhere else your summer plans take you.

Ahead, shop a few of our favorite J Marc shoulder bags.

Marc Jacobs' new The J Marc Collection doesn't just house must-have shoulder bags. The collection also has tons of other stylish handbags, wallets (even mini wallets) and bangle bracelets. Explore more of the chic J Marc line below.

The Colorblock Snapshot Marc Jacobs The Colorblock Snapshot Want to live in the moment with a more colorful bag? Opt for The Colorblock Snapshot Bag from Marc Jacobs. $325 Buy Now

