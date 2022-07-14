Sponsored By Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs' New Must-Have Shoulder Bag Brings a Modern Twist to the Retro Style Trend

By Wesley Horvath‍
As the summer heats up, '90s and Y2K nostalgia continue to dominate this season’s trends. The remembrance and embracing of retro styles is really more than a trend though—it's forever. From graphic baby tees to micro sunglasses, celebrities aren't the only ones channeling their looks from the early-aughts. Fusing that fashion inspiration with contemporary designs, Marc Jacobs has us gravitating toward their new J Marc shoulder bag, which is now available in a variety of vivid and neutral tones.  

Marc Jacobs is known for crafting bold styles that become everyday go-to's, and it's no surprise that the brand would bring a youthful aesthetic to a retro trend. The new J Marc shoulder bag is made with soft leather and features a chunky chain strap, inspired by the iconic Stam it-bag released nearly 20 years ago. Just the right size for carrying all your day-to-day essentials, the Marc Jacobs bag can be held as a clutch and worn as a crossbody purse or shoulder bag—easily making it a wardrobe staple.

Shop the J Marc Collection

From bright summery hues to more classic neutrals, the J Marc shoulder bags come in an array of 10 different colors, with 2 colorblock designs and a detailed monogram option. The versatility of these shoulder bags makes them perfect for going from work to more formal events or taking on a date and anywhere else your summer plans take you.

Ahead, shop a few of our favorite J Marc shoulder bags.

The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Golden Kiwi
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Golden Kiwi
Marc Jacobs
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Golden Kiwi

We're going to say it: Yellow is the new neutral for this summer (and the rest of the year).

$395
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Green Glow
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Green Glow
Marc Jacobs
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Green Glow

Get glowing this summer with this bright green shoulder bag from Marc Jacobs.

$395
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Greige Multi
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Greige Multi
Marc Jacobs
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Greige Multi

Elevate your wardrobe with this trendy two-toned shoulder bag in dark grey and beige. 

$425
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Byzantium
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Byzantium
Marc Jacobs
The J Marc Shoulder Bag in Byzantium

This deep purple shade is sure to brighten up any ensemble. 

$395
The Monogram J Marc Shoulder Bag
The Monogram J Marc Shoulder Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Monogram J Marc Shoulder Bag

It's patterned with a repeating intricate Marc Jacobs logo. Combined with the gold chain and J clasp, The Monogram J Marc Shoulder Bag is the perfect evening bag. 

$395

Marc Jacobs' new The J Marc Collection doesn't just house must-have shoulder bags. The collection also has tons of other stylish handbags, wallets (even mini wallets) and bangle bracelets. Explore more of the chic J Marc line below.

The Mixed Media Snapshot
The Mixed Media Snapshot
Marc Jacobs
The Mixed Media Snapshot

The durable webbing strap is interchangeable so you can style this snapshot bag for every occasion. 

$375
The Colorblock Snapshot
The Colorblock Snapshot
Marc Jacobs
The Colorblock Snapshot

Want to live in the moment with a more colorful bag? Opt for The Colorblock Snapshot Bag from Marc Jacobs.

$325
The J Marc Hinge Bangle
The J Marc Hinge Bangle
Marc Jacobs
The J Marc Hinge Bangle

Now that you've found your new favorite go-to bag, it's time to accessorize your wrist.

$145
The Snapshot Top Zip Multi Wallet
The Snapshot Top Zip Multi Wallet
Marc Jacobs
The Snapshot Top Zip Multi Wallet

It's crafted with soft saffiano leather, so it's built to last. Plus, it comes in 5 different hues.

$95
The Glam Shot Mini Compact Wallet
The Glam Shot Mini Compact Wallet
Marc Jacobs
The Glam Shot Mini Compact Wallet

Keep all your cards and money organized in this mini-sized wallet, which comes in 7 different colorways.

$145

