Kate Hudson, Demi Moore & Eiza González Stun at Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala in Venice
Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and Eiza González had a night to remember in Venice. The stars were just some of the celebs who stepped out for the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Saturday.
Hudson opted for a black Mônot gown for the occasion, with the dress' many cutouts showing off her toned figure. The actress didn't shy away from showing skin, posting a photo from the night on Instagram.
"'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.' -Coco Chanel," Hudson wrote on social media. "I chose fabric…. @monotofficial @elimizrahi 💋💋💋 #veniceitaly."
Moore also took to Instagram to share cheeky snaps from the night. "Out with the Girls at the Women in Film event with @redseafilm last night 😜," she wrote.
González, meanwhile, shared a fun candid shot of the group on her Instagram Story.
See more from Venice in the video below.
