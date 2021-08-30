Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni have us seeing double in matching looks while in Venice, Italy. The mother-daughter duo stunned in the silver, sparkly dresses ahead of Leni's runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana's epic fashion show, where Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented their latest Alta Moda collection.

Leni took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her and her mother's matching moment. The Project Runway alum opted for a longer gown, while the 17-year-old went for a shorter silver number. The pair accessorized with sparkling silver heels, with Heidi adding on some silver jewels to complete her look.

"Matching w mommy," Leni captioned the slideshow.

A proud Heidi shared a few shots of her own, showing off their elegant look and her daughter's major modeling milestone.

"A night out in Venice 🇮🇹 @leniklum ❤️🥰 @dolcegabbana," the supermodel wrote alongside the photo of her and her daughter.

Leni walked in the Dolce & Gabbana show and Heidi was front and center, cheering her girl on, even capturing the cute moment her daughter noticed mom watching her from the crowd.

"The smile when she sees mom 😁❤️🥰 @leniklum," she captioned the clip.

J.Lo, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Meg Thee Stallion, Helen Mirren, Zoe Saldana and many more arrived at the grand event held at St Mark’s Square by boat, waving and posing for photos.

In May, Heidi spoke to ET about her daughter following in her footsteps and becoming a model, something she said Leni has wanted to do for a "very long time."

"First I was a little bit worried, obviously. She's been wanting to do this for a very long time and I finally agreed. She's now 17 years old. I mean, I go to all the shoots with her, obviously because she's still underage. For me, the most important thing is that she has fun, and she loves it, she enjoys it," the proud mom gushed. "She's been with a camera her whole life, coming to all the different sets with me, if I do a TV show, a photo shoot. She's never been afraid of the camera how maybe other kids would have been afraid. She loves it, she has a great time."

In April, Leni literally followed in her mother's modeling footsteps by gracing the cover of Glamour Germany's 20th anniversary issue two decades after Heidi was the magazine's first-ever cover model. Leni took to Instagram to share the exciting news, thanking everyone who made her first solo cover "so special."

"@glamourgermany 20th Anniversary cover by @kristianschuller ❤️ Thank you to everyone who made my first solo cover so special. It’s an honor to share this with my mama @heidiklum who was Glamour Germany’s first ever cover model," Leni shared. "#glamourgermany #20jahreglamour Photographer: @kristianschuller Hair: @wendyiles_hair Makeup: @lindahaymakeup Casting: @dominikwho."

Heidi also shared Leni's cover, saying that she "couldn't be more proud" of her daughter. "Couldn’t be more proud of you @leniklum ❤️ @glamourgermany 20th Anniversary issue by @kristianschuller ❤️," Heidi wrote next to the cover shot.

Leni shared a throwback of her mom's debut on the magazine as well, with a video flashing from Heidi's cover to hers.

"2001 ⏩ 2021," she captioned the clip.

