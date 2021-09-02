Zoe Saldana and Husband Marco Perego Share a Sweet Kiss at Venice Film Festival Premiere
Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego Saldana, looked more in love than ever at the premiere of her new film, Hand of God, at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy Thursday. The 43-year-old actress sparkled in a red Dolce & Gabbana floor-length sequined dress, that featured a side slit, that showed off a bit of leg and her black, strappy sandals.
The 42-year-old Italian artist opted for a classic tuxedo, and black Chelsea boots. Marco left his long locks down, showing off a pair of dangling ruby-red earrings that complimented his wife's stunning look. Zoe and Marco held hands, kissed and embraced on the carpet as they posed for photos ahead of the star-studded film's premiere.
The 78th annual film festival brings back the glam red carpet premieres of years past after scaling down drastically in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their Venice Film Festival appearance comes just days after the couple turned out in style for Dolce & Gabbana's epic fashion event in Venice where Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented their latest Alta Moda collection.
The couple arrived to the grand event held at St Mark’s Square by boat, waving to fans and photographers as they disembarked their boat to walk into the event.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked effortlessly chic in a semi-sheer black ensemble while attending the event with her husband.
The 2021 Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday and will run through Sept. 11.
