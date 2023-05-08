Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have tied the knot -- again!

After marrying in a private city hall ceremony in Texas in April, the Olympic gymnast married her husband for a second time in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday.

Biles and Owens said their "I dos" before an audience of 144 guests, including their wedding party of eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen. The 26-year-old gave fans the details of her extravagant ceremony during a detailed Q&A on her Instagram Story last month, sharing that the nuptials would include four dress changes and grandiose florals, which Biles admitted came at a hefty price.

"Kind of dramatic but you only have a wedding once," she said while breaking down the details. The then-blushing-bride-to-be explained that the florals were the most expensive item on the budget, adding, "Who knew flowers were so expensive."

Backgrid

For her main dress, the gymnast went with a Galia Lahav ballgown with a corseted bodice and a high slit. In a video shared on Instagram, Biles teamed up with Vogue for her final dress fitting at the Galia Lahav atelier in downtown New York where she exclaims, "I can't believe the day has come that I get to try on my official wedding dress."

"When I started dress shopping, I was like if I get married, it has to be a Galia Lahav," she says in the video. "And so once I looked at the dresses, I was like this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there's something else I wanted at my wedding, it's flowers and pearls."

"This is probably the most nervous I'll be... making this life-changing walk," she adds of her walk down the aisle. "It's like everything you've hoped and dreamed of."

Last month, Biles and Owens were legally married at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, ahead of their destination wedding. The wedding ceremony appeared to be a party of four: Biles, Owens, the judge who married them and the photographer who snapped pics of the momentous occasion. In the launch image, Owens, dressed in a tan suit, can be seen raising his right fist in the air in celebration while Biles, dressed elegantly in a tiered white gown by Selfie Leslie, looks up and smiles.

Another photo showed the couple holding hands and staring into each other's eyes while a judge in a black robe performed the ceremony.

In her caption, Biles simply wrote, "I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍." Owens didn't waste time expressing how he felt with the comment, "Wifey got a great ring to it ❤️💍 First day of forever 🤞🏽." Owens captioned his post, "My person, forever ❤️💍 #TheOwens #itsofficial," and Biles commented on the post, "i love you husband."

Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine's Day. "THE EASIEST YES," the gymnast captioned a slideshow of photos from the romantic moment when Owens popped the question. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

Congratulations (again) to the newlyweds!

RELATED CONTENT:

Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens in Intimate City Hall Ceremony

Simone Biles Shares Wedding Planning Update

Simone Biles Says Yes to More Than One Wedding Dress

Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Over-the-Top Wedding Day This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery