Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Confirm Split in Joint Statement

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have called it quits after one year of dating. The former couple confirmed their breakup in a joint statement.

"We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," they told The Hollywood Reporter. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."

Rumors of a split had recently surfaced after Harvey, 26, deleted all the photos of her and Idris, 32, from her Instagram page, and they stopped following one another.

Then on Monday, the pair was spotted arriving separately to Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party in New York City. Fans also noted that the model showed up to Kendall Jenner's star-studded Halloween party alone, seemingly adding fuel to speculation that she and Idris had broken up.

The last time they were publicly spotted together was in late September in Paris, France.

Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

Harvey and Idris sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving an upscale West Hollywood restaurant in December. Then, in January, Idris fueled more speculation after posting photos to his official Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote on an intimate snapshot of them embracing as he kissed Harvey's cheek. He followed up the words with a red heart emoji.

The second photo showed Harvey holding two giant stacks of money. The caption read, "The Plug."

Harvey reposted both photos to her Instagram Story, simply adding a trio of white hearts to the first slide.

They later made their red carpet debut at the Snowfall premiere in February.

BFA.com

In August, the then-couple stepped out for a date night event at the launch of YEVRAH Swim. An eyewitness told ET at the time, "Lori and Damson were very cute and comfortable with each other... Damson was super supportive of Lori and seemed happy for her and proud of her success."

Harvey was previously in a relationship with Michael B. Jordan, but the two broke up in 2022. Her father, Steve Harvey, later opened up about the advice he had for his daughter navigating her public breakup.

"She's growing up as a public figure. She doesn't get to make her mistakes like everybody else," he said when asked about her split from the actor on the Today show. "Everybody else gets to make their mistakes in the cloak of darkness at their house. Hers gets publicized, but she's done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right."

