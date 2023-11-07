Amid speculation that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have broken up, the pair was spotted arriving separately at Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party on Monday night.

Both rumored singles showed up at the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's 31st birthday party at the WAS in New York's Financial District. Harvey, 26, wore a gray graphic T-shirt tucked into a pair of cheeky panties and sheer tights. She topped off the look with black kitten heels and a dazzling diamond chain.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The Snowfall actor, 32, was a bit more casual, dressed in a striped Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt and straight-leg denim jeans with a pair of black hightop canvas sneakers.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The pair's appearance comes after Harvey deleted all the photos of her and Idris from her Instagram page, and they stopped following one another, sparking breakup rumors.

Fans noted that the model showed up to Kendall Jenner's star-studded Halloween party alone, seemingly adding fuel to speculation that she and Idris have broken up after less than a year together.

The last time they were publicly spotted together was in late September in Paris, France.

Harvey and Idris sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving an upscale West Hollywood restaurant in December. Then, in January, Idris fueled more speculation after posting photos to his official Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote on an intimate snapshot of them embracing as he kissed Harvey's cheek. He followed up the words with a red heart emoji.

The second photo shows Harvey holding two giant stacks of money in what looks to be a part of the set of Idris' popular NAACP Image Award-nominated show, captioned, "The Plug."

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Harvey reposted both photos to her Instagram Story, simply adding a trio of white hearts to the first slide.

Harvey and Idris weren't the only ones fueling rumors at Beckham Jr.'s birthday party.

Kim Kardashian hit up the NFL athlete's 31st birthday bash after she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier that night, accompanied by her BFF, La La Anthony. The 43-year-old SKIMS mogul attending Beckham Jr.'s birthday party only intensifies speculation that the two are now an item. A source told ET back in September that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. "have known each other for a while and have hung out more recently."

Courtesy of BFA / Photographer Sansho Scott

Multiple sources close to the pair tell ET that the celebs "have a lot of mutual friends in common."

"She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but open to finding love again if she meets the right person," a source said. "Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

Kardashian, of course, is mother to daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Beckham Jr. shares 1-year-old son, Zydn, with Lauren Wood, whom he reportedly broke up with earlier this year.

