Style

Lori Harvey Wore This Summer’s Chic, Laid Back Style Essential: Shop Our Favorite T-Shirt Dresses

By Lauren Gruber
Lori Harvey
This season has been an absolute scorcher, and it's bound to stay that way for the next couple of months until the sweet relief of fall arrives. In the meantime, the skyrocketing temperatures are making it nearly impossible to get dressed without breaking a sweat — unless you have one of our favorite summer style essentials on hand.

Enter the T-shirt dress, a one-and-done outfit that's as comfy as your favorite oversized tee. Recently, Lori Harvey posted a picture on Instagram wearing the effortlessly chic style, and it's giving us major wardrobe inspiration.

Without a doubt, the best thing about a T-shirt dress is how easy it is to style. You don't have to worry about matching bottoms with a top, and its simple silhouette means you can dress it up or down with ease. Throw it on with sneakers for a casual look, or elevate your T-shirt dress with sandals and a belt. Either way, the T-shirt dress makes summer outfits a cinch.

To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up some of our favorite T-shirt dresses from top retailers such as Amazon, SKIMS, lululemon and Free People. Whether you prefer mini or midi, classic white or bold brights, our picks have you covered.

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

At under $15, Amazon's T-shirt dress is an affordable way to try out the trend.

$20$13
lululemon Cotton Wrap-Front T-Shirt Dress
lululemon
lululemon Cotton Wrap-Front T-Shirt Dress

A wrap silhouette makes lululemon's T-shirt dress extra flattering.

$106$54
SKIMS Swim T-Shirt Dress
SKIMS
SKIMS Swim T-Shirt Dress

SKIMS' clothing is famous for its figure-snatching capabilities, and this T-shirt dress is no exception.

$88
Hollister Knit Short-Sleeve Midi Dress
Hollister
Hollister Knit Short-Sleeve Midi Dress

Whether you dress it up for date night or down for daytime errands, this midi dress will have you feeling confident and comfortable.

$50
Free People Essential Slim Midi
Free People
Free People Essential Slim Midi

"I am so in love with this dress I bought it in 3 colors," one reviewer praised this midi. "It is beyond comfortable... it's like a soft nightgown that I can look good in and wear out - do yourself a favor and purchase!"

$60
Quince Washable Stretch Silk Tee Dress
Quince
Quince Washable Stretch Silk Tee Dress

100% mulberry silk fabric makes this T-shirt look and feel luxurious.

$60
UO Nadia Fitted Tee Dress
Urban Outfitters
UO Nadia Fitted Tee Dress

An open back and bodycon fit makes for a sultry silhouette.

$49
AllSaints Anna Crew Neck Short Sleeve Maxi Dress
Allsaints
AllSaints Anna Crew Neck Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

A maxi silhouette and subtle slit gives this AllSaints dress an elevated look.

$169$67
Everlane The Organic Cotton Weekend Tee Dress
Everlane
Everlane The Organic Cotton Weekend Tee Dress

Made of ultra-soft organic cotton, this breezy dress will keep you cool and comfortable.

$50
Banana Republic Collared Knit Mini Dress
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Collared Knit Mini Dress

A polo collar gives this T-shirt dress a preppier look.

$80$32

