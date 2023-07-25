This season has been an absolute scorcher, and it's bound to stay that way for the next couple of months until the sweet relief of fall arrives. In the meantime, the skyrocketing temperatures are making it nearly impossible to get dressed without breaking a sweat — unless you have one of our favorite summer style essentials on hand.

Enter the T-shirt dress, a one-and-done outfit that's as comfy as your favorite oversized tee. Recently, Lori Harvey posted a picture on Instagram wearing the effortlessly chic style, and it's giving us major wardrobe inspiration.

Without a doubt, the best thing about a T-shirt dress is how easy it is to style. You don't have to worry about matching bottoms with a top, and its simple silhouette means you can dress it up or down with ease. Throw it on with sneakers for a casual look, or elevate your T-shirt dress with sandals and a belt. Either way, the T-shirt dress makes summer outfits a cinch.

To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up some of our favorite T-shirt dresses from top retailers such as Amazon, SKIMS, lululemon and Free People. Whether you prefer mini or midi, classic white or bold brights, our picks have you covered.

Free People Essential Slim Midi Free People Free People Essential Slim Midi "I am so in love with this dress I bought it in 3 colors," one reviewer praised this midi. "It is beyond comfortable... it's like a soft nightgown that I can look good in and wear out - do yourself a favor and purchase!" $60 Shop Now

