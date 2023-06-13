Get Summer Vacation-Ready With Amazon's Top 17 Essentials for Your Next Trip — Swimsuits, Sandals and More
Summer vacation is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to start getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming getaway. To help check everything off your packing list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool, beach, or national park this summer.
Of course, your summer travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some self tanners.
To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's new arrivals for summer. Whether you're planning a quick 4th of July weekend family trip, a beach getaway or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your summer vacation look.
Shop our favorite summer vacation clothes and accessories from Amazon below, ahead of Prime Day.
These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your summer holiday collection — especially since they'll go with, well, anything.
A high-waisted two piece that will have you feeling secure and stylish for a beach vacation. And it includes a pocket perfect for sliding in your sunglasses.
This extra large tote bag is perfect to bring with you on a 4th of July weekend getaway. Whether you will be relaxing in Myrtle Beach, Cape Cod, or San Diego, the SCOUT bag is made with heavy duty straps, making it comfortable to carry all of your pool and beach accessories all-day long.
Pack these comfortable slides with the rest of your travel gear, and you'll be ready for lounging at your hotel pool and beyond on your summer getaway.
This loungewear two-piece set will have you feeling comfy and cute, especially if you're doing outdoor activities, spending all day at an amusement park, or driving on a long road trip.
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.
This waterproof pouch is the best way to keep your valuable accessories safe while you're traveling this summer, whether its to a national park or to a sandy beach.
This soft crochet two-piece cover up set will have you feeling confident and keep you cool on your summer vacation.
The bralette gives boho vibes with its flirty tie with fringed ends, perfect for all the beautiful beaches you'll be visiting. The bottoms are reversible, letting you change up your look whenever you please.
Stroll the boardwalk or a theme park with your friends or kids this summer in these classic sandals by Steve Madden.
Start your beach getaway off right with this vacation must-have. This swimsuit features some adorable mesh panels on the sides of the bikini bottoms and adjustable straps on the cross-back bikini top.
For those going on cruises or boating trips this spring, we have found the solution for you or your kids. MQ patches act fast and relieve motion sickness.
You can't forget to pack a nice sun hat for your summer vacation trip. Keep the sun out of your eyes, and easily store this foldable hat in your beach bag.
Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts are the perfect pair of breezy shorts to beat the heat. Whether you're in New York or Las Vegas, you can easily stock up for your summer vacation plans.
Add some color to your wardrobe with this cute ruffle one piece swimsuit. Just put on your favorite sun hat, sunglasses and sunscreen, then you'll be ready to take on a day at the pool or beach with the kids.
This summer, upgrade your old and worn flip flops and try these strappy sandals from Amazon Essentials instead.
Reviewers are loving this kimono cover up for the pool and beach. The bikini cover up comes in 41 unique designs that are stylish for summer 2023.
