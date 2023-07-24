Walk like a royal! White sneakers are everywhere right now and we LOVE Meghan Markle’s fave, the popular Veja sneakers. Right now, there are tons of stylish options from Veja to shop at Zappos and Gilt this summer.

The line has become a celebrity favorite since Markle was snapped wearing the casual footwear during a royal visit to Australia with husband, Prince Harry, in 2018. The former Suits star wore a white pair with black pants and a black Invictus Games jacket as the two hopped on a boat and hit Sydney harbor to watch an Invictus Games sailing event. As always, the 39-year-old royal looked effortlessly stylish despite being dressed down for the event.

Veja has become extremely popular in recent years thanks to its eco-friendly mission and retro vibe. Veja is a French brand, which uses organically farmed materials, ethical production processes and leather tanned using vegetables. Veja's stylish sneakers are crafted in Brazil and feature organic cotton, recycled polyester and soles made with Amazonian rubber. Markle has long supported sustainable fashion brands. Other celebrities who have been snapped wearing Veja sneakers include Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes and shoe-lover Reese Witherspoon.

And if you're in search of a more athletic sneaker for the summer, check out our top picks for women's walking and running shoes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Score Major Savings on lululemon's Running and Workout Sneakers

The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks to Shop at Amazon

Spanx's Summer Shorts Are On Sale Just in Time for Peak Summer Heat

Save Up to 60% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, Sunglasses and More

The Viral lululemon Belt Bag Just Dropped in New Colors

Zappos Summer Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals, Sneakers and More

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer

Celeb-Loved Cariuma Shoes Celebrates Nature's Beauty With New Collab