The current US Open Tennis Championship has us in the tennis spirit. If you have a friend who just can't get enough of watching that bouncing yellow ball during this prestigious event or maybe they just like swinging a racket in their downtime for fun, we've found the gifts they'll want this year.

Even if they're not the next Serena Williams or Novak Djokovic, tennis is still an enjoyable pastime for many players who find themselves frequently on the court. When it comes to finding the ideal tennis gift for the tennis player or tennis fan in your life, you know getting them something tennis-themed will give you the advantage.

Whether they're a hobby player who volleys on the court to relax or a more competitive player who's trying to get in the rankings, we've rounded up tennis gifts that will be sure to hit that sweet spot. From high-end tennis rackets to affordable and adorable tennis-inspired socks, there's something for just about every tennis player on our list. We even found tennis gear and accessories for men and women that will have them looking like a winner on and off the tennis court.

It doesn't matter if it's a birthday, retirement gift for your tennis coach, a very early Christmas present, or a thinking-of-you trinket, these are the best tennis gifts for the tennis lover in your life. Step off the sidelines and browse our selection of 15 tennis presents below.

Homesick Tennis League Candle Homesick Homesick Tennis League Candle Notes of fresh cotton and clean air come together for a heavenly candle inspired by the tennis court. $38 Shop Now

Mark & Graham Personalized Sporty Stripe Tennis Tote Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Personalized Sporty Stripe Tennis Tote Totally chic, this personalized tote will be their new favorite court-side accessory. Add embroidered initials for a personalized touch. $199 $140 Shop Now

Scoring Right Portable Tennis Racket and Padel Scorekeeper Amazon Scoring Right Portable Tennis Racket and Padel Scorekeeper Sized to fit most tennis rackets, this scorekeeper makes tracking who's winning a breeze. $16 $15 Shop Now

Sportigift Tennis Ball Bath Bombs Amazon Sportigift Tennis Ball Bath Bombs For the recipient who needs a little self-care, these foaming bath bombs that look like standard tennis balls should do the trick. $17 Shop Now

Pottery Barn Teen Tennis Racket Mirror with Hooks Pottery Barn Teen Pottery Barn Teen Tennis Racket Mirror with Hooks If they eat, sleep and breathe tennis, they'll love this golden tennis racket mirror that will look great in a home office or bedroom. $149 $120 Shop Now

ChalkTalkSPORTS Personalized Printed Tennis Ball Amazon ChalkTalkSPORTS Personalized Printed Tennis Ball Help them hang on to their tennis ball longer by making it easily identifiable with their initials. It's not just useful, it's also adorable and amusing. $13 Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Tennis Racket Necklace Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Tennis Racket Necklace Let them put their love of tennis on display with this golden or silver tennis racket necklace. $76/Silver or $92/Gold Shop Now

Wilson Midtown Tennis Dress Wilson Wilson Midtown Tennis Dress Looking good on the court is half the fun of tennis. Gift this adorable tennis dress from Wilson for a present they're sure to love. $118 Shop Now

Adidas Men's Superlite Performance Visor Amazon Adidas Men's Superlite Performance Visor This Adidas visor will guard their eyes from the sun as they move about the court. $28 Shop Now

Mark & Graham Game on Zipper Pouch Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Game on Zipper Pouch This small tennis pouch can be clipped to their bag for easy access to their keys or AirPods. It can be personalized with their initials for an additional $12.50. $59 $30 Shop Now

Mark & Graham Tennis Court Crossbody Bag Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Tennis Court Crossbody Bag If you liked the tennis pouch, but want to get them a little more, this tennis court-inspired bag comes with the pouch included. It's a compact size, but still big enough to fit an iPhone. $109 $60 Shop Now

Babolat Pure Drive Tennis Racquet Amazon Babolat Pure Drive Tennis Racquet You might need to check in with their doubles partner to find out their grip size, but Babolat rackets are a top pick by tennis players. Splurge on them by getting them this racket that's sure to be a hit. $249 Shop Now

PAPIER Tennis Rackets Notecard Set PAPIER PAPIER Tennis Rackets Notecard Set Let them send letters in style with this adorable notecard set from PAPIER. The set includes 20 plain envelopes and 20 notecards that have tennis rackets at the top and Game. Set. Match. written at the bottom. $66 Shop Now

Urban Outfitters Snoopy Tennis Crew Sock Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Snoopy Tennis Crew Sock Featuring tennis balls and a tennis-playing Snoopy, these peach-colored socks will serve up the smiles. $10 Shop Now

Pop-It Tennis Ball Picker and Holder for Racquet Amazon Pop-It Tennis Ball Picker and Holder for Racquet Breaking your back to pick up tennis balls? Attach the Pop-It to the bottom of your racket to easily pick them up and store them until you're ready. $15 Shop Now

