Ninja and KitchenAid are iconic brands with a myriad of appliances from blenders to stand mixers and even ice cream makers. Both brands have become essential kitchen companions whenever you're ready to prep a meal. Since Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly here, deals on internet-favorite Ninja and KitchenAid appliances are ramping up — so you can start mixing, kneading and air frying your favorite recipes and save in the process.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts tomorrow July 12, but there are already early deals on designer handbags, sunglasses, running sneakers and tons of tech. When a massive sale like Prime Day is on the horizon, it's a great opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances, especially if you've been eyeing a new compact kitchen appliance from Ninja or KitchenAid.

Prime Day is known for delivering Black Friday-level discounts across every category. To prepare for the big savings event, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime and gain access to all the sales on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. An Amazon Prime membership also grants you free 2-day shipping on Prime-eligible products, so you can get your new Ninja and KitchenAid appliances even quicker.

Spruce up your kitchen countertops with some new top-rated Ninja and KitchenAid appliances, including the TikTok-loved Ninja Pressure Cooker. Continue scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on our favorite air fryers, coffee makers, stand mixers, blenders and other devices by the two brands.

Best Early Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $160 Buy Now

Best Early Deals on KitchenAid Appliances

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Amazon KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. $350 $255 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The 38 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12

The Best Vitamix Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Dyson Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save on Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Early Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Air Purifiers

The 11 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Stay Cool This Summer