The 14 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon

Ninja and KitchenAid are iconic brands with a myriad of appliances from blenders to stand mixers and even ice cream makers. Both brands have become essential kitchen companions whenever you're ready to prep a meal. Since Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly here, deals on internet-favorite Ninja and KitchenAid appliances are ramping up  — so you can start mixing, kneading and air frying your favorite recipes and save in the process.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts tomorrow July 12, but there are already early deals on designer handbags, sunglassesrunning sneakers and tons of tech. When a massive sale like Prime Day is on the horizon, it's a great opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances, especially if you've been eyeing a new compact kitchen appliance from Ninja or KitchenAid. 

Prime Day is known for delivering Black Friday-level discounts across every category. To prepare for the big savings event, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime and gain access to all the sales on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. An Amazon Prime membership also grants you free 2-day shipping on Prime-eligible products, so you can get your new Ninja and KitchenAid appliances even quicker.

Spruce up your kitchen countertops with some new top-rated Ninja and KitchenAid appliances, including the TikTok-loved Ninja Pressure Cooker. Continue scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on our favorite air fryers, coffee makers, stand mixers, blenders and other devices by the two brands.

Best Early Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.

$200$160
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer

The Ninja Foodi Air Fryer is a fan favorite across every corner of the internet. With two baskets, you can air fry a main dish and a delicious side dish at the same time.

$189$180
Ninja NC301 Creami Ice Cream Maker
Ninja NC301 Creami Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Ninja NC301 Creami Ice Cream Maker

Cool down this summer with the TikTok-loved Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker. Make your favorite flavors of ice cream, sorbet, gelato, smoothies and more with this versatile frozen treat appliance.

$230$213
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor
Amazon
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor

This Ninja food processor is crafted with a powerful 1000-peak watt motor and can process tough ingredients easily. 

$120$90
Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality
Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality
Amazon
Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven with 8-in-1 Functionality

The Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven uses Digital Crisp Control Technology to create a more efficient cook time. Plus, air frying your favorite feasts uses less fat, so you can enjoy a healthier meal each time you use this device.

$240$220
Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker
Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Brew up to 10 cups of coffee with this Ninja coffee maker, which also comes with a built-in, fold-away milk frother. The removable water reservoir also makes it a bit easier to replenish the water supply.

$170$159
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker

Steam, air fry and proof all your favorite dishes all in the same Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. When compared to a slow cooker, the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker cooks your food up to 70% faster. 

$350$230

Best Early Deals on KitchenAid Appliances

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield

Score a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer at 11% off before Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially arrives. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer. 

$450$400
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
Amazon
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. 

$350$255
KitchenAid 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid
KitchenAid 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid
Amazon
KitchenAid 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid

Prep a roast, stew and all your other favorite dishes in this KitchenAid slow cooker. It has 24-hour programmability, so you can easily cook your meal while you run errands or head to work.

$130$98
KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II
KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II
Amazon
KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II

Opt for a handheld KitchenAid mixer. With 7 different speeds and a soft grip handle, this hand mixer makes it easier and faster to mix your favorite treats. 

$90$74
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
Amazon
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables. 

$60$45
KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder
KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder
Amazon
KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder

This easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is perfect for coffee-lovers. 

$40$30
KitchenAid Pro Line Series 2-Slice Automatic Toaster
KitchenAid Pro Line Series 2-Slice Automatic Toaster
Amazon
KitchenAid Pro Line Series 2-Slice Automatic Toaster

This retro-inspired KitchenAid toaster effortlessly toasts your bread, bagels and English muffins (so you can start your morning off on a good note).

$300$259

