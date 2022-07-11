The 14 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances
Ninja and KitchenAid are iconic brands with a myriad of appliances from blenders to stand mixers and even ice cream makers. Both brands have become essential kitchen companions whenever you're ready to prep a meal. Since Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly here, deals on internet-favorite Ninja and KitchenAid appliances are ramping up — so you can start mixing, kneading and air frying your favorite recipes and save in the process.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts tomorrow July 12, but there are already early deals on designer handbags, sunglasses, running sneakers and tons of tech. When a massive sale like Prime Day is on the horizon, it's a great opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliances, especially if you've been eyeing a new compact kitchen appliance from Ninja or KitchenAid.
Prime Day is known for delivering Black Friday-level discounts across every category. To prepare for the big savings event, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime and gain access to all the sales on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. An Amazon Prime membership also grants you free 2-day shipping on Prime-eligible products, so you can get your new Ninja and KitchenAid appliances even quicker.
Spruce up your kitchen countertops with some new top-rated Ninja and KitchenAid appliances, including the TikTok-loved Ninja Pressure Cooker. Continue scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on our favorite air fryers, coffee makers, stand mixers, blenders and other devices by the two brands.
Best Early Deals on Ninja Appliances
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
The Ninja Foodi Air Fryer is a fan favorite across every corner of the internet. With two baskets, you can air fry a main dish and a delicious side dish at the same time.
Cool down this summer with the TikTok-loved Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker. Make your favorite flavors of ice cream, sorbet, gelato, smoothies and more with this versatile frozen treat appliance.
This Ninja food processor is crafted with a powerful 1000-peak watt motor and can process tough ingredients easily.
The Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven uses Digital Crisp Control Technology to create a more efficient cook time. Plus, air frying your favorite feasts uses less fat, so you can enjoy a healthier meal each time you use this device.
Brew up to 10 cups of coffee with this Ninja coffee maker, which also comes with a built-in, fold-away milk frother. The removable water reservoir also makes it a bit easier to replenish the water supply.
Steam, air fry and proof all your favorite dishes all in the same Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. When compared to a slow cooker, the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker cooks your food up to 70% faster.
Best Early Deals on KitchenAid Appliances
Score a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer at 11% off before Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially arrives. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer.
Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine.
Prep a roast, stew and all your other favorite dishes in this KitchenAid slow cooker. It has 24-hour programmability, so you can easily cook your meal while you run errands or head to work.
Opt for a handheld KitchenAid mixer. With 7 different speeds and a soft grip handle, this hand mixer makes it easier and faster to mix your favorite treats.
A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables.
This easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is perfect for coffee-lovers.
This retro-inspired KitchenAid toaster effortlessly toasts your bread, bagels and English muffins (so you can start your morning off on a good note).
