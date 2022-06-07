Cooking and baking are great ways to practice self-care and bring your entire family together — and, of course, every culinary whiz loves to treat themselves to new cookware every now and then. If you love to amp up your kitchen with new cookware and cooking utensils, then you'll be happy to know Our Place officially launched the new cast iron version of the best-selling Always Pan.

The internet-loved brand has brought back the limited-edition Cast Iron Always Pan. Back in April, Our Place launched the limited-edition Cast Iron Always Pan, and it sold out in less than 20 minutes. It's easy to see why the Cast Iron Always Pan became an instant favorite: This multifaceted pan does the job of 8 pieces of cookware. So, you can save a lot of space with a single cast iron pan that can grill, sear, braise, bake and more.

The Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan features a black matte enamel coating that's both durable and non-stick. This cast iron pan also comes complete with silicone Hot Grips, so you can safely move your pan from the oven to a cooling rack. The design also has a built-in spatula and spoon rest (so you have one less mess to worry about). Plus, you can skip coating this cast iron pan with vegetable oil and start cooking because the pan is pre-seasoned.

The pan also comes with an oven-safe glass lid, so you can easily steam dumplings in the oven or move a dish from the stovetop to the oven. With minimal upkeep, Our Place's new Cast Iron Always Pan can help free up some of your cooking time. With summer vacations on the horizon, we're sure you'll be grateful for getting some more free time to yourself.

Shop More Best-Sellers From Our Place

The Always Pan Our Place The Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 Buy Now

Dinner for 4 Our Place Dinner for 4 With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted? $290 $250 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 Buy Now

Spruce Steamer Our Place Spruce Steamer Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase. $30 Buy Now

