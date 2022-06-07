Our Place's Cast Iron Always Pan Is Back in Stock — Shop the Kitchen Upgrade Before It Sells Out
Cooking and baking are great ways to practice self-care and bring your entire family together — and, of course, every culinary whiz loves to treat themselves to new cookware every now and then. If you love to amp up your kitchen with new cookware and cooking utensils, then you'll be happy to know Our Place officially launched the new cast iron version of the best-selling Always Pan.
The internet-loved brand has brought back the limited-edition Cast Iron Always Pan. Back in April, Our Place launched the limited-edition Cast Iron Always Pan, and it sold out in less than 20 minutes. It's easy to see why the Cast Iron Always Pan became an instant favorite: This multifaceted pan does the job of 8 pieces of cookware. So, you can save a lot of space with a single cast iron pan that can grill, sear, braise, bake and more.
Grab the new Cast Iron Always Pan for yourself or your dad for Father's Day.
The Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan features a black matte enamel coating that's both durable and non-stick. This cast iron pan also comes complete with silicone Hot Grips, so you can safely move your pan from the oven to a cooling rack. The design also has a built-in spatula and spoon rest (so you have one less mess to worry about). Plus, you can skip coating this cast iron pan with vegetable oil and start cooking because the pan is pre-seasoned.
The pan also comes with an oven-safe glass lid, so you can easily steam dumplings in the oven or move a dish from the stovetop to the oven. With minimal upkeep, Our Place's new Cast Iron Always Pan can help free up some of your cooking time. With summer vacations on the horizon, we're sure you'll be grateful for getting some more free time to yourself.
Shop More Best-Sellers From Our Place
Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan.
With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted?
Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.
The Knife Trio plus a Walnut Cutting Board — everything you need to make prepping easier and more joyful.
Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Buy Deal of the Day: Take $150 Off The KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Keurig's Best-Selling Coffee Makers Are on Major Sale for Father's Day
15 Best Summer Clothes on Amazon from Shopbop That Are Under $100
15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That'll Arrive in Time for June 19