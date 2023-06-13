From the viral and versatile Always Pan to a gorgeous cookware collection with Selena Gomez, Our Place has kept our kitchens swoon-worthy over the last few years. Expanding upon their do-it-all cooking essentials, the brand made its first foray into kitchen appliances today. Our Place has just released the Wonder Oven, a 6-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven that also works as a steamer for baking.

Sticking to what Our Place does best, the Wonder Oven is both multifunctional and countertop-worthy. This small but mighty appliance lets you air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil while also boasting a unique steam-infusion feature. Just add a couple teaspoons of water using a small opening at the top of the device to revive leftovers, refresh bread and keep meats tender.

According to the brand, this appliance is spacious enough to roast a 4.5-pound chicken and it has multiple levels, meaning you can use two racks at once just like a full-size oven. Designed with three dials to control the temperature, time, and cooking functions, the oven comes with a nontoxic, nonstick baking pan plus a crumb tray for easier cleanup. The Wonder Oven is also a super speedy time-saver, preheating up to 75% faster and cooking up to 30% faster than traditional ovens.

Currently available in four signature Our Place colors — Spice, Steam, Char and Blue Salt — the Wonder Oven is now available for $195 on Our Place's website. Shop the new Wonder Oven now while it’s still in stock.

Shop the Wonder Oven

For even more newness from Our Place, check out the brand's redesigned Perfect Pot and Hot Grill for a chic and functional kitchen.

