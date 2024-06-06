The 2nd Gen Apple Pencil Is Deeply Discounted Right Now

The large screen and user-friendly experience make the iPad the tablet of choice for many shoppers. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, — which normally happens in mid-July — the online retailer is offering some of the best deals on iPads and other Apple products that we've seen yet, including a major markdown on the versatile Apple Pencil.

Gamers, designers, executives and everyone in between can benefit from the Apple Pencil. The Apple stylus works seamlessly with the iPad for precise, accurate and intuitive functioning. From drafting documents to editing designs and perfecting artwork, the Apple Pencil can take your iPad experience to the next level. Right now, Amazon is giving customers a pre-Prime Day deal by slashing the price of Apple's 2nd Generation Pencil by over 35%.

The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil ultimately unlocks the full potential of your tablet. The Apple Pencil transforms the iPad into an immersive drawing canvas and incredible note‑taking device — and customers can't get enough of this helpful tool. Along with the easy maneuverability, automatic pairing to the iPad and an Apple Pencil hovering feature that allows you to preview marks before making them, the stylus also magnetically attaches to the iPad, so you're less likely to lose the device. Currently, the Apple Pencil's 2nd Generation model has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with over 90,000 reviewers.

One reviewer explained the features that most impressed them: "When I got my new iPad I knew I wanted an Apple Pencil but didn’t know if it was worth spending the money on the newer model. So happy I did. It feels great in my hand, charges so fast and easy. I love the size as it feels like a true pen or pencil in my hand. It performs like a real pencil, utilizing pressure sensitivity to know how dark or light to make the pen and pencil markings and you can flip to the side and use as a shading tool. I also love the double tap feature for erasing purposes! I’m really careful and easy with all of my belongings but it has dropped a few times while using and it’s held up great, even when it fell to the bottom of my backpack."

While we suggest every iPad user should take advantage of this deal on the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), it's not the only impressive Amazon deal on Apple products right now. If your tablet could also use an upgrade, Amazon is currently marking down this year's iPads.

2024 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Air Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model. $599 $570 Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Pro Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip, and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design. $999 $950 Shop Now

