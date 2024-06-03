Score discounts on popular iPad models, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini and more.
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. Powerful, lightweight, and easy to use, iPads are perfect for watching your favorite TV shows, sending emails, playing games, and even taking notes in class. If you're looking for a powerful workhorse that can do almost everything your laptop can do, there are excellent iPad deals available at Amazon right now.
No matter if you’re eyeing the brand new Apple iPad Pro or the 10th generation iPad, which is one of the best overall tablets out there, you can save up 27% on a variety of iPad models. Apple's 10th-gen iPad boasts a larger 10.9-inch display, Magic Keyboard Folio support, and the latest iPadOS 16 software. Plus the model equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities is now on sale for less than $500.
There’s also an Amazon deal on the iPad Mini that's ideal for traveling this summer. The iPad Mini weighs less than a pound and has a smaller 8.3-inch screen, taking up very little space in your bag. With so many unbeatable Apple deals on Amazon right now, we've rounded up all the best iPad deals to shop today.
Best iPad Deals in June 2024
2024 Apple iPad Air
Perfect for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.
2024 Apple iPad Pro
Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip, and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design.
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
This iPad is thin, light, and perfectly portable and it comes in a gorgeous shade of purple. It's powered by the M1 chip for advanced gaming, media editing, video calls and much more.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)
This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
