Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. Powerful, lightweight, and easy to use, iPads are perfect for watching your favorite TV shows, sending emails, playing games, and even taking notes in class. If you're looking for a powerful workhorse that can do almost everything your laptop can do, there are excellent iPad deals available at Amazon right now.

No matter if you’re eyeing the brand new Apple iPad Pro or the 10th generation iPad, which is one of the best overall tablets out there, you can save up 27% on a variety of iPad models. Apple's 10th-gen iPad boasts a larger 10.9-inch display, Magic Keyboard Folio support, and the latest iPadOS 16 software. Plus the model equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities is now on sale for less than $500.

There’s also an Amazon deal on the iPad Mini that's ideal for traveling this summer. The iPad Mini weighs less than a pound and has a smaller 8.3-inch screen, taking up very little space in your bag. With so many unbeatable Apple deals on Amazon right now, we've rounded up all the best iPad deals to shop today.

Best iPad Deals in June 2024

2024 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Air Perfect for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model. $599 $570 Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Pro Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip, and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design. $999 $950 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more. $329 $249 Shop Now

