The best Presidents' Day TV deals right now include top-rated 4K and 8K screens up to $2,500 off.
With Presidents' Day exactly one week away, there's no shortage of TV deals for all budgets and needs. Major retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are starting to offer Presidents' Day deals on 4K, 8K, QLED and OLED displays. No matter if you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture.
To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day TV deals you can shop right now. This week is a great time to buy a cheap TV with budget-friendly displays starting from just $200. Because there are so many different sizes and specs to consider when shopping, we've categorized our top picks for TV deals by brand.
From the newest LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value 4K TVs from TCL, Insignia and Sony, plenty of our favorite TVs are being steeply discounted to upgrade your entertainment setup for less. Below, check out all the top Presidents' Day TV sales available today.
Best Presidents' Day Samsung TV Deals
Right now, the Samsung Presidents' Day sale is offering up to $3,000 off top-rated 4K TVs and 8K TVs. You can save big on select Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs and the best outdoor TV for this upcoming spring season.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,200 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
Samsung 65" The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR, which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,200 now.
65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,000 on The Terrace for a limited time.
75" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Best Presidents' Day LG TV Deals
48" LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
LG's A2 Series TV is 50% off right now. This deal is tough to beat for a 4K OLED TV with superb graphics and sound.
LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
LG 80 Series 50-inch QNED 4K TV
Experience the crispness and absolutely gorgeous imagery that Quantum Dot with LG's NanoCell tech provides. It boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action as well as dynamic Dimming Pro, which adjusts the set's back lights to make sure you get the darkest blacks and truest colors possible.
LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's sale.
Best Presidents' Day Amazon Fire TV Deals
Amazon's Presidents' Day sale event is already here with early deals on Amazon Fire TVs. Right now, you can save up to 40% on a new Amazon Fire TV — perfect for watch live sports and TV shows with apps like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 40% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
50" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
This smart TV has built-in microphones for controlling the TV and two-way calling communications when Alexa and webcam are enabled.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV
The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
Best Presidents' Day Sony TV Deals
Sony 85" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro make movies and gaming pop off the screen.
85" Sony 4K X77L Series Smart TV
The Sony 85" smart TV boasts 4K HDR picture quality which creates lifelike image resolution that'll enhance your viewing experience.
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.
65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
