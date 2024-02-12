Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 40% on Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire TVs and More

TV Deals
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:21 PM PST, February 12, 2024

The best Presidents' Day TV deals right now include top-rated 4K and 8K screens up to $2,500 off.

With Presidents' Day exactly one week away, there's no shortage of TV deals for all budgets and needs. Major retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are starting to offer Presidents' Day deals on 4K, 8K, QLED and OLED displays. No matter if you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture.

To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day TV deals you can shop right now. This week is a great time to buy a cheap TV with budget-friendly displays starting from just $200. Because there are so many different sizes and specs to consider when shopping, we've categorized our top picks for TV deals by brand.

From the newest LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value 4K TVs from TCL, Insignia and Sony, plenty of our favorite TVs are being steeply discounted to upgrade your entertainment setup for less. Below, check out all the top Presidents' Day TV sales available today.

Best Presidents' Day Samsung TV Deals

Right now, the Samsung Presidents' Day sale is offering up to $3,000 off top-rated 4K TVs and 8K TVs. You can save big on select Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs and the best outdoor TV for this upcoming spring season.

85" Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Samsung

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV

Get $1,200 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.

$2,800 $1,250

Shop Now

Samsung 65" The Frame TV

Samsung 65" The Frame TV
Amazon

Samsung 65" The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR, which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$1,998 $1,598

Shop Now

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)
Samsung

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)

There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,200 now.

$2,800 $1,600

Shop Now

65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV

65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV
Best Buy

65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.

$2,100 $1,700

Shop Now

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Samsung

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)

Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.

$6,300 $5,000

Shop Now

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Samsung

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,000 on The Terrace for a limited time. 

$13,000 $10,000

Shop Now

75" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)

75" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
Samsung

75" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)

The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in. 

$6,500 $5,000

Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day LG TV Deals

48" LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV

48" LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

48" LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV

LG's A2 Series TV is 50% off right now. This deal is tough to beat for a 4K OLED TV with superb graphics and sound. 

$1,300 $600

Shop Now

LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV

LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV

Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.

$600 $400

Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,000 $1,597

Shop Now

LG 80 Series 50-inch QNED 4K TV

LG 80 Series 50-inch QNED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 80 Series 50-inch QNED 4K TV

Experience the crispness and absolutely gorgeous imagery that Quantum Dot with LG's NanoCell tech provides. It boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action as well as dynamic Dimming Pro, which adjusts the set's back lights to make sure you get the darkest blacks and truest colors possible. 

$800 $700

Shop Now

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV

This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's sale. 

$1,250 $900

Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale event is already here with early deals on Amazon Fire TVs. Right now, you can save up to 40% on a new Amazon Fire TV — perfect for watch live sports and TV shows with apps like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Get 40% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200 $120

Shop Now

50" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

50" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

50" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This smart TV has built-in microphones for controlling the TV and two-way calling communications when Alexa and webcam are enabled.

$480 $330

Shop Now

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Amazon

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.

$450 $300

Shop Now

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV
Amazon

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV

The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.

$600 $460

Shop Now

40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series

40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
Amazon

40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series

With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions. 

$250 $190

Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Sony TV Deals

Sony 85" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series

Sony 85" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Best Buy

Sony 85" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series

Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro make movies and gaming pop off the screen. 

$2,800 $2,200

Shop Now

85" Sony 4K X77L Series Smart TV

85" Sony 4K X77L Series Smart TV
Amazon

85" Sony 4K X77L Series Smart TV

The Sony 85" smart TV boasts 4K HDR picture quality which creates lifelike image resolution that'll enhance your viewing experience.

$1,498 $1,298

Shop Now

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.

$2,000 $1,800

Shop Now

65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon

65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.

$900 $798

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

