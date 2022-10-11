What do Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kaia Gerber, and Brooke Shields all have in common? Aside from being superhumanly beautiful and talented, these women share a love for one particular skincare brand on sale now during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

The brand in question, Laneige, is offering 30% off its bestselling products, including the viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Jenner raved about how shiny and pretty the formula is, and you can snag her flavor of choice, sweet candy, on sale now.

In case you're not familiar with Amazon Prime Day, here's the deal: once a year, Amazon hosts a massive sale on their top products. Tech such as Fire TVs, top fashion brands, and trending beauty like Laneige are all majorly discounted during the annual event. The sale only lasts through tomorrow, October 12, so make sure to shop your favorites before the deals end.

Laneige is also endorsed by double Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney, a face of the brand since April. You can shop the best Prime Day deals on the Euphoria and The White Lotus star's favorite products, including the new Water Bank collection, below for 30% off.

Prime Early Access Sale Laneige Deals

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration. Laneige's lip glowy balm is on sale for Prime Day in three delicious flavors: berry, grapefruit, peach, and gummi bear. $17 $12 Buy Now

Laneige Radian-C Cream Amazon Laneige Radian-C Cream A blend of vitamins C, A, and E work to visibly brighten your skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots. $35 $25 Buy Now

