The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches
Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, Amazon have some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now during the retailer's second Prime Day of the year — The Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now as Prime Day is only running through Wednesday, October 12.
Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with fall sales in full force, we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. A highlight from Amazon's Apple deals is discounts on the entire Apple Watch range, from the Series 3 to the Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 is $109 off, so if you've been looking to save on the newest Apple Watch, now would be a great time to score this deal while it's still available.
The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale for $109 off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
Amazon currently have Prime Early Access Apple deals across the full lineup of devices. To help you find the best Apple deals, we've gathered all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.
The Best Prime Early Access Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
Get the GPS-only, 45mm size for $123 off. The GPS version needs to be paired with your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, regardless of carrier, for you to make and receive calls or get texts and notifications.
For those wanting a no-frills smartwatch and fitness tracker, the Series 3 is a great budget option. This Apple Watch Series 3 has all the essentials for one incredibly low price.
The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.
The Best Prime Early Access MacBook Deals
You can save $400 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files.
The Best Prime Early Access Apple AirPods Deals
Save $26 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors.
The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices.
The Best Prime Early Access Apple iPad Deals
Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.
You can save $80 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors.
The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.
The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera.
The Best Prime Early Access Apple TV Deals
Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K.
RELATED CONTENT:
50 Best Deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Tech, Home, Fashion, Beauty and More
The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Now, Including The First Apple Watch Series 8 Discounts
35 Early Amazon Prime Early Access Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Tablets, TVs, Headphones and More
The Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals: Save Up to 50% on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and More
The Best Amazon October Prime Day Home Security Camera Deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink, Eufy and More
Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale Now at Amazon's October Prime Day 2022
Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11: Everything You Need to Know to Shop Early Black Friday Deals
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall and Holiday Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories
The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More
Dyson Sale: Save up to $200 on Vacuums and Air Purifiers
25 Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage You'll Need for Fall
This Amazon Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale Right Now
The Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers
The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon