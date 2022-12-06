Shopping

The Best 12-Day Advent Calendars That’ll Arrive Just in Time for The Christmas Countdown

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
12-Day Advent Calendars
Getty

December is here and the gift giving season is upon us. Advent calendars are one of the best ways to celebrate the weeks leading up to our favorite holidays. And the excitement of these Christmas countdowns isn't just reserved for children. Since Christmas is less than three weeks away, we've gathered the best 12-day Advent calendars of 2022 for everyone on your list, and even better — they will arrive just in time to get in the holiday spirit. 

Make the countdown extra special with 12 days of petite treats for kids and adults alike. From Harry Potter to Dylan's Candy Bar and peppermint bark to Keurig pods, these Advent calendars from best-selling brands will delight your loved ones. Chocolate is always a safe choice, but the busy friend in your life would also appreciate 12 days of Keurig coffee pods. If you are shopping for kids, Disney and Funko Pop! have great Advent calendar options for little ones.

No matter who you're shopping for this year, an Advent calendar is sure to put a smile on their face this season. Below, shop the best Advent calendars of 2022 for all ages and interests before they sell out. 

Best 12-Day Advent Calendars of 2022

Keurig 12 Coffees of Christmas
Keurig 12 Coffees of Christmas
Amazon
Keurig 12 Coffees of Christmas

Perfect for anyone who enjoys flavored coffee or hot cocoa, this Christmas Tree box contains 12 festive coffees from Gingerbread Cookie to Candy Cane and Spice Butter Rum. 

$23
Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar
Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar

Gift 12 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty minis, including brow top-sellers, mascaras, pore primers and face powders. These travel-friendly makeup gifts come in a one-of-a kind keepsake box. 

$65
Burt's Bees Bundle Up with Burt's 12 Holiday Finds Advent Calendar
Burt's Bees Bundle Up with Burt's 12 Holiday Finds Advent Calendar
Amazon
Burt's Bees Bundle Up with Burt's 12 Holiday Finds Advent Calendar

With 12 festive-flavored lip balms, you can refresh and nourish your lips all winter. 

$38$27
The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop! Advent Calendar
The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop! Advent Calendar
Amazon
The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop! Advent Calendar

Open the tiny doors to reveal 13 unique Funko Pops! featuring some beloved residents from Halloween Town. Each figure has vibrant coloring that is specifically designed to shine brightly under blacklight.

$35$26
FORVR Mood Holiday Candle Advent Calendar
FORVR Mood Holiday Candle Advent Calendar
Sephora
FORVR Mood Holiday Candle Advent Calendar

Set a cozy mood this month with FORVR Mood’s first-ever mini-candle Advent calendar. This set features scents like sandalwood, fresh pine, and many others.

$75
Friends Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar
Friends Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar
Amazon
Friends Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar

Countdown to Christmas with an advent calendar that is fun like Phoebe, organized like Monica, and cute like Rachel. Enjoy 12 days of Bath and Body surprises as you count down to the holiday. 

$22
Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar
Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar
Amazon
Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar

Amazon's Premium Beauty Advent calendar features items from Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics, Moroccanoil, Oribe, Elemis, Laneige, and more. Experience a new brand and product each day from makeup to hair care and skin care.

$90$63
e.l.f. Snow One Loves You More 12 Day Advent Calendar
e.l.f. Snow One Loves You More 12 Day Advent Calendar
e.l.f. Cosmetics
e.l.f. Snow One Loves You More 12 Day Advent Calendar

This limited-edition, 12-day advent calendar is filled with e.l.f.’s most-wanted makeup and skincare products — a gorgeous gift for the beauty lovers on your list.

$45
Kate Somerville 12 Days of Kate Advent Calendar
Kate Somerville 12 Days of Kate Advent Calendar
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville 12 Days of Kate Advent Calendar

A $835 value, the ultimate Kate Somerville collection is ready for the holidays. Experience the best of Kate's clinic-grade, luxurious treatments in this 12-piece set. Enjoy a cult classic cleanser, iconic face & body exfoliators, two transformative serums, one resurfacing overnight peel, a triple acid resurfacing treatment, two powerhouse eye creams and three of our most popular AM & PM moisturizers.  

$499$399
La Mer The Twelve Days Of Transformation
La Mer The Twelve Days Of Transformation
Saks Fifth Avenue
La Mer The Twelve Days Of Transformation

A splurge-worthy luxurious festive Advent calendar with Miracle Broth-infused delights to discover every day. 

$580
Disney's Frozen 12 Days of Advent Box Socks
Disney's Frozen 12 Days of Advent Box Socks
Amazon
Disney's Frozen 12 Days of Advent Box Socks

For your daughter, niece, or little sister, this Advent box includes twelve pairs of colorful Frozen-themed socks with assorted ankle socks, crew socks and no show socks. 

$16
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine
Vinebox
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine

Choose between the Holi-DAY Collection filled with crisp, bright and vibrant wines and the Twas the NIGHT Collection featuring bold, silky and rich selections to enjoy all season.

$129
Williams Sonoma 12 Days of Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma 12 Days of Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma 12 Days of Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar

Warm up a chilly winter day with the fun of rich, creamy hot cocoa. This Advent calendar features a packet of Williams Sonoma's exclusive Dutch-process hot cocoa behind each of the 12 doors. 

$50
bareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar
bareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar Gift Set
Ulta Beauty
bareMinerals Clean Beauty Countdown 12-Day Advent Calendar

Behind each door of bareMinerals' Advent calendar is the gift of healthier, more beautiful skin. Featuring 12 makeup and skincare favorites in full and mini size, give the gift of vegan makeup and skincare essentials. 

$105
Clarins Holiday Sparkle Advent Calendar Gift Set
Clarins Holiday Sparkle Gift Set
Ulta
Clarins Holiday Sparkle Advent Calendar Gift Set

Indulge them with luxurious skincare from Clarins. This advent calendar includes two full-size products — Beauty Flash Balm and Lip Comfort Oil — as well as plenty of minis and trial sizes of Clarins' best-sellers.

$78

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch All the 2022 Hallmark Christmas Movies

Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Favorite Holiday Gifts & Decor to Shop Now

The 35 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift

25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Shop Before They Sell Out

The Best Advent Calendar for Kids to Shop Right Now

Shop the 2022 Disney Storybook Advent Calendars Now on Amazon

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays 2022