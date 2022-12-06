The Best 12-Day Advent Calendars That’ll Arrive Just in Time for The Christmas Countdown
December is here and the gift giving season is upon us. Advent calendars are one of the best ways to celebrate the weeks leading up to our favorite holidays. And the excitement of these Christmas countdowns isn't just reserved for children. Since Christmas is less than three weeks away, we've gathered the best 12-day Advent calendars of 2022 for everyone on your list, and even better — they will arrive just in time to get in the holiday spirit.
Make the countdown extra special with 12 days of petite treats for kids and adults alike. From Harry Potter to Dylan's Candy Bar and peppermint bark to Keurig pods, these Advent calendars from best-selling brands will delight your loved ones. Chocolate is always a safe choice, but the busy friend in your life would also appreciate 12 days of Keurig coffee pods. If you are shopping for kids, Disney and Funko Pop! have great Advent calendar options for little ones.
No matter who you're shopping for this year, an Advent calendar is sure to put a smile on their face this season. Below, shop the best Advent calendars of 2022 for all ages and interests before they sell out.
Best 12-Day Advent Calendars of 2022
Perfect for anyone who enjoys flavored coffee or hot cocoa, this Christmas Tree box contains 12 festive coffees from Gingerbread Cookie to Candy Cane and Spice Butter Rum.
Gift 12 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty minis, including brow top-sellers, mascaras, pore primers and face powders. These travel-friendly makeup gifts come in a one-of-a kind keepsake box.
With 12 festive-flavored lip balms, you can refresh and nourish your lips all winter.
Open the tiny doors to reveal 13 unique Funko Pops! featuring some beloved residents from Halloween Town. Each figure has vibrant coloring that is specifically designed to shine brightly under blacklight.
Set a cozy mood this month with FORVR Mood’s first-ever mini-candle Advent calendar. This set features scents like sandalwood, fresh pine, and many others.
Countdown to Christmas with an advent calendar that is fun like Phoebe, organized like Monica, and cute like Rachel. Enjoy 12 days of Bath and Body surprises as you count down to the holiday.
Amazon's Premium Beauty Advent calendar features items from Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics, Moroccanoil, Oribe, Elemis, Laneige, and more. Experience a new brand and product each day from makeup to hair care and skin care.
This limited-edition, 12-day advent calendar is filled with e.l.f.’s most-wanted makeup and skincare products — a gorgeous gift for the beauty lovers on your list.
A $835 value, the ultimate Kate Somerville collection is ready for the holidays. Experience the best of Kate's clinic-grade, luxurious treatments in this 12-piece set. Enjoy a cult classic cleanser, iconic face & body exfoliators, two transformative serums, one resurfacing overnight peel, a triple acid resurfacing treatment, two powerhouse eye creams and three of our most popular AM & PM moisturizers.
A splurge-worthy luxurious festive Advent calendar with Miracle Broth-infused delights to discover every day.
For your daughter, niece, or little sister, this Advent box includes twelve pairs of colorful Frozen-themed socks with assorted ankle socks, crew socks and no show socks.
Choose between the Holi-DAY Collection filled with crisp, bright and vibrant wines and the Twas the NIGHT Collection featuring bold, silky and rich selections to enjoy all season.
Warm up a chilly winter day with the fun of rich, creamy hot cocoa. This Advent calendar features a packet of Williams Sonoma's exclusive Dutch-process hot cocoa behind each of the 12 doors.
Behind each door of bareMinerals' Advent calendar is the gift of healthier, more beautiful skin. Featuring 12 makeup and skincare favorites in full and mini size, give the gift of vegan makeup and skincare essentials.
Indulge them with luxurious skincare from Clarins. This advent calendar includes two full-size products — Beauty Flash Balm and Lip Comfort Oil — as well as plenty of minis and trial sizes of Clarins' best-sellers.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
