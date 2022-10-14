Shopping

Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Favorite Holiday Gifts and Decor to Shop from Nordstrom

By Lauren Gruber‍
Leslie odom jr nordstrom
Nordstrom

It might only be October, but we're already dreaming up ways to deck out our homes for the upcoming holiday season. With Thanksgiving on the horizon and Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa not far behind, it's never too early to start gathering wreaths, candles, and cookware for gifting and adorning our own homes. 

This year, Nordstrom is helping you make the holidays extra special by teaming up with Grammy and Tony award-winning performer Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, actor Nicolette Robinson, for seasonal gift and decor inspiration. Since the pandemic put a damper on holidays for the last two years, Odom and Robinson are starting their Christmas decorations early this year — and sharing their favorite pieces to shop from Nordstrom.

Whether you fall into the pre- or post-Thanksgiving decorating and gifting camp, it never hurts to plan ahead. For the best gifts to shop from Nordstrom, look no further than Odom and Robinson's expertly curated list. From a pre-lit spruce tree you can use year after year to luxe glassware and ambient candles, here are Odom and Robinson's top picks from Nordstrom for getting in the holiday spirit. 

Leslie Odom Jr.'s Favorite Holiday Gifts and Decor

Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Scented Candle
Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Scented Candle

Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.

$48
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Champagne Glasses
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Champagne Glasses
Nordstrom
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Champagne Glasses

Make champagne toasts even more special with luxe hand-blown champagne glasses in your choice of color.

$95
George Jensen Set of 2 Cobra Stainless Steel Candleholders
George Jensen Set of 2 Cobra Stainless Steel Candleholders
Nordstrom
George Jensen Set of 2 Cobra Stainless Steel Candleholders

Unexpected yet understated, these unique silver candle holders add an artistic touch to any home.

$149
Juliska Set of 4 Stewart Tartan Cocktail Plates
Juliska Set of 4 Stewart Tartan Cocktail Plates
Nordstrom
Juliska Set of 4 Stewart Tartan Cocktail Plates

Holiday meals are made extra festive with these tartan dining plates.

$125
Always Pan in Azul
Always Pan in Azul
Our Place
Always Pan in Azul

Cool down your kitchen with this electric blue Always Pan — a must-have cooking essential in any season.

$145
Balsam Hill Artificial LED Light Biltmore Spruce Tree
Balsam Hill Artificial LED Light Biltmore Spruce Tree
Nordstrom
Balsam Hill Artificial LED Light Biltmore Spruce Tree

Instead of lugging around a real spruce tree, invest in this LED-light covered artificial tree that you can use year after year.

$1,200$950
Meri Meri Gold Tinsel Fringe Garland
Meri Meri Gold Tinsel Fringe Garland
Nordstrom
Meri Meri Gold Tinsel Fringe Garland

Adorn your home with holiday cheer with this golden fringe garland.

$24
Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
Nordstrom
Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

This 6.75-quart Dutch oven has all your braising, slow-cooking, and roasting needs covered for home-cooked holiday meals.

$160$96
Stories of Italy Macchia su Macchia Vase
Stories of Italy Macchia su Macchia Vase
Nordstrom
Stories of Italy Macchia su Macchia Vase

Handmade in Venice, this work of art takes five applications of colored glass to achieve its colorful finish.

$720
Balsam Hill Pine Peak Pre Lit Artificial Wreath
Balsam Hill Pine Peak Pre Lit Artificial Wreath
Nordstrom
Balsam Hill Pine Peak Pre Lit Artificial Wreath

This incredibly realistic wreath features berries, golden balls, and bright LED lights strung throughout.

$199$139

More of Our Favorite Holiday Gifts and Decor to Shop from Nordstrom

Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Reed Diffuser
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Reed Diffuser
Nordstrom
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Reed Diffuser

Not only is this artisanal reed diffuser vessel absolutely gorgeous, but it perfumes your home with the scents of sparkling wine, grapefruit, and barrel oak.

$28
Sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar
Sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar
Nordstrom
Sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar

Make the holidays even sweeter with Sugarfina's candy-filled advent calendar.

$60
Nambé Illume Menorah
Nambé Illume Menorah
Nordstrom
Nambé Illume Menorah

This sculptural menorah combines holiday tradition with contemporary design.

$175
Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Village Porcelain Mug
Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Village Porcelain Mug
Nordstrom
Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Village Porcelain Mug

Sip your morning coffee or cocoa out of this adorable wintry mug.

$20
Deny Designs Amsterdam Framed Art Print
Deny Designs Amsterdam Framed Art Print
Nordstrom
Deny Designs Amsterdam Framed Art Print

This framed art print of row houses in Amsterdam gives us warm and cozy vibes for fall and winter.

$59

