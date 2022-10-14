Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Favorite Holiday Gifts and Decor to Shop from Nordstrom
It might only be October, but we're already dreaming up ways to deck out our homes for the upcoming holiday season. With Thanksgiving on the horizon and Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa not far behind, it's never too early to start gathering wreaths, candles, and cookware for gifting and adorning our own homes.
This year, Nordstrom is helping you make the holidays extra special by teaming up with Grammy and Tony award-winning performer Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, actor Nicolette Robinson, for seasonal gift and decor inspiration. Since the pandemic put a damper on holidays for the last two years, Odom and Robinson are starting their Christmas decorations early this year — and sharing their favorite pieces to shop from Nordstrom.
Whether you fall into the pre- or post-Thanksgiving decorating and gifting camp, it never hurts to plan ahead. For the best gifts to shop from Nordstrom, look no further than Odom and Robinson's expertly curated list. From a pre-lit spruce tree you can use year after year to luxe glassware and ambient candles, here are Odom and Robinson's top picks from Nordstrom for getting in the holiday spirit.
Leslie Odom Jr.'s Favorite Holiday Gifts and Decor
Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.
Make champagne toasts even more special with luxe hand-blown champagne glasses in your choice of color.
Unexpected yet understated, these unique silver candle holders add an artistic touch to any home.
Holiday meals are made extra festive with these tartan dining plates.
Cool down your kitchen with this electric blue Always Pan — a must-have cooking essential in any season.
Instead of lugging around a real spruce tree, invest in this LED-light covered artificial tree that you can use year after year.
Adorn your home with holiday cheer with this golden fringe garland.
This 6.75-quart Dutch oven has all your braising, slow-cooking, and roasting needs covered for home-cooked holiday meals.
Handmade in Venice, this work of art takes five applications of colored glass to achieve its colorful finish.
This incredibly realistic wreath features berries, golden balls, and bright LED lights strung throughout.
More of Our Favorite Holiday Gifts and Decor to Shop from Nordstrom
Not only is this artisanal reed diffuser vessel absolutely gorgeous, but it perfumes your home with the scents of sparkling wine, grapefruit, and barrel oak.
Make the holidays even sweeter with Sugarfina's candy-filled advent calendar.
This sculptural menorah combines holiday tradition with contemporary design.
Sip your morning coffee or cocoa out of this adorable wintry mug.
This framed art print of row houses in Amsterdam gives us warm and cozy vibes for fall and winter.
