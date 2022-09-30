Sephora is kicking off the holiday season early this year with the launch of the retailer's famed advent calendar.

One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.

This year, Sephora loyalists and beauty aficionados alike can count down to the holidays in style with Sephora's Wishing You Advent Calendar — which includes 24 of the brand's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts, including 13 full-size products & 11 minis ranging from skincare to makeup favorites to on-trend accessories.

The advent calendar is now available to purchase on Sephora.com.

Sephora's Wishing You After Advent Calendar, which will feature must-have beauty essentials that will help users countdown from Christmas to the New Year and ring in 2023 with only the best products from the brand. This advent calendar sold out last year, so shop now!

Sephora also has advent calendars from our favorite brands like Benefit Cosmetics and Voluspa.

Check out other Sephora most-wanted holiday gifts featuring limited-edition beauty sets.

