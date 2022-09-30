Beauty

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the 2022 Holiday Season — Here's How To Shop The Beauty Set

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sephora is kicking off the holiday season early this year with the launch of the retailer's famed advent calendar. 

One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.

This year, Sephora loyalists and beauty aficionados alike can count down to the holidays in style with Sephora's Wishing You Advent Calendar — which includes 24 of the brand's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts, including 13 full-size products & 11 minis ranging from skincare to makeup favorites to on-trend accessories.

Count down to the holidays with 24 of Sephora's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.

$45

The advent calendar is now available to purchase on Sephora.com.

Sephora's Wishing You After Advent Calendar, which will feature must-have beauty essentials that will help users countdown from Christmas to the New Year and ring in 2023 with only the best products from the brand. This advent calendar sold out last year, so shop now!

The often forgotten days between Christmas and New Year's are forgotten no more! Sephora's new Wishing You After Advent Calendar allows shoppers to indulge in must-have Sephora products right before it's time to ring in the New Year.

$25

Sephora also has advent calendars from our favorite brands like Benefit Cosmetics and Voluspa. 

Unveil 12 bestselling fragrances, each in an embossed votive, and light your way through the holidays in a fragrant countdown that is sure to delight everyone.

$75
An advent calendar filled with Benefit Cosmetics' best-selling products from mascaras and pore primers to bronzers and blush face powders.

$65

Check out other Sephora most-wanted holiday gifts featuring limited-edition beauty sets. 

