While Christmas is months away, your holiday shopping starts now as Disney has released their 2022 Storybook Advent Calendars. There's no better way to get in the spirit of the holiday season than with one of Disney's best-selling Advent Calendars — which are now on sale at Amazon.

Back in 2020, Igloo Books — the division of Bonnier Books UK behind the popular commodity — sold 450,000 copies in the U.S. and 850,000 copies worldwide across the series and went on to beat that record in 2021. Not only did the Disney Advent Calendar reach #1 on Amazon's Christmas Books list, but it also became a fun addition to the holiday season for families worldwide.

This year, Disney announced that the beloved advent calendars would make their return via three different versions: Disney (which will feature festive stories from Disney and Pixar), Marvel Superheroes and Disney Princesses. Each calendar comes as a large fold-out wallet that's bound together with ribbon, and will feature 24 paperback storybooks that guide readers on festive adventures with some of their favorite Disney characters.

Disney's newest advent calendar collection is now available ahead of the holiday season. Peruse through Disney's fun new releases below and order your advent calendar today.

Planning ahead for the upcoming holiday season? Check out our favorites from Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List which features some of the best holiday gifts for kids.

