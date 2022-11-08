35 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season: Shop Tech, Cooking, Fitness, and More
Look, we get it: picking out a gift for your boyfriend can be a nearly impossible feat. Striking a balance between thoughtful and practical, unique without being gimicky, and of-the-moment yet not too trendy is no simple task. But if you haven't started to get your gift shopping in order, now is the time — Thanksgiving is right around the corner with the holidays following close behind. Luckily for you, our team of seasoned shopping editors are here to help you find a present for every kind of boyfriend.
Could his fall-winter wardrobe use a little refresh? A quilted shirt jacket from For Days is an understated yet fashion-forward piece of transitional outerwear. Is he always whipping up delicious recipes in the kitchen? The internet-famous Always Pan is a beautiful and functional piece of cookware. Is he still rocking the same set of navy sheets he's had since college? Treat him (and yourself) to a fresh new bedding set from Brooklinen. If he takes pride in maintaining his immaculate facial hair, a luxurious beard grooming kit is sure to put a smile on his face.
Whether your man is a gaming fanatic, a fitness lover, a coffee connoisseur, or any combo of interests, we've got you covered. Our 35 favorite gifts for boyfriends are sure to take the stress out of holiday shopping this season.
Fashion Gifts for Men
Keep him cozy this winter with a versatile shirt jacket made of 100% recycled materials.
Puffer jacket shoes exist and these indoor-outdoor slip-ons supply all the warmth and comfort he deserves this winter.
Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 40% off.
He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion.
Grooming Gifts for Men
What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include Biotin Liposomes, Burdock Root & White Willow to condition and moisturize to promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard.
Treat the man in your life to this thoughtful and interactive gift: he can sample 12 of Sephora's best-selling colognes, and redeem the included voucher for a full-size version of his favorite.
If he prefers electric shaving to manual, this new option from Phillips gets a close, smooth shave and trim that can be used wet or dry.
For the ultimate luxury gift, this set includes a full and mini size of Tom Ford's Oud Wood, a smoky, sensual blend of oud, sandalwood, Eastern spices, and amber.
Indulge him with a luxe sandalwood-scented shaving set, featuring a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, brush, and after-shave balm. This TSA-approved pouch is designed with a zip top closure to hold all your shaving needs.
Cooking Gifts for Men
Cool down your kitchen with this electric blue Always Pan — a must-have cooking essential in any season.
Ninja's indoor grill and air fryer sears, sizzles, roasts, and bakes. Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes. With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren’t ready to take on a whole knives set, this one has you covered.
For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.
Tech Gifts for Men
Immerse yourself in sound with wireless Airpods from Apple. The noise cancelling headphones also have a transparency mode to allow you to hear thing around you if needed.
As much of a gift for kids as it is for grown-ups, play all your favorite games with a Nintendo Switch.
The JBL PartyBox 100 features color-changing lights that can sync up with your music to create a truly stunning audio experience.
Play through a ton of games on this Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB gaming console. Seriously, it comes with thousands of digital games that are just waiting to be played. With a super fast refresh rate, you don't have to wait for ages in a loading screen menu.
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, they also have Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Fitness Gifts for Men
Upgraded with zippered pockets, this relaxed-fit hoodie from alo is soft, comfy, and durable. Grab the matching pants to complete your ensemble.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.
As we gear up for the winter, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear.
Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash.
With Renpho's shiatsu massager, he can get an in-depth massage not only on his feet and calves, but also thighs and arms!
If the man in your life hasn't tried Bombas socks yet, make the introduction this holiday season.
Coffee Gifts for Men
VertuoPlus Deluxe makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large Coffee cup sizes.
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
Bean box's most popular coffee tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6, or 12-month gift subscription plans. 4 fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes are sure to wake your loved one up to better mornings.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.
Home Gifts for Men
Enjoy hotel-quality sheets at home with this crisp white linen set, featuring a core sheet set, duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases.
For the cocktail connoisseur, Estelle Colored Glass' selection of hand-blown glassware comes in so many stunning colors, including this sophisticated smokey amber.
Treat him to a robe so plush and luxurious he'll never want to take it off.
This candle might be a bit of a splurge, but the sensational packaging and rich scents of clove bud, fern, and California redwood are completely worth it.
Does he like to unwind with a glass of whiskey after a long day? Now he can sip in style with this glass decanter and matching glasses set from Macy's.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
Kim Kardashian’s Sold-Out Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Are Back in Stock
40 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget
The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
15 Best Holiday Gifts for Dad, Even If He's Impossible to Shop For
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Custom Cards & Gifts from VistaPrint
SkinCeuticals Gift Sets Have Arrived With Fan-Favorite Skin Care
16 Unique and Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Your Wife Will Love
These Host Gifts Will Guarantee You a Return Invite to Friendsgiving
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals: Shop The Best Gifts Up to 60% Off