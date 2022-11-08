Shopping

35 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season: Shop Tech, Cooking, Fitness, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Gifts for boyfriends
Look, we get it: picking out a gift for your boyfriend can be a nearly impossible feat. Striking a balance between thoughtful and practical, unique without being gimicky, and of-the-moment yet not too trendy is no simple task. But if you haven't started to get your gift shopping in order, now is the time — Thanksgiving is right around the corner with the holidays following close behind. Luckily for you, our team of seasoned shopping editors are here to help you find a present for every kind of boyfriend.

Could his fall-winter wardrobe use a little refresh? A quilted shirt jacket from For Days is an understated yet fashion-forward piece of transitional outerwear. Is he always whipping up delicious recipes in the kitchen? The internet-famous Always Pan is a beautiful and functional piece of cookware. Is he still rocking the same set of navy sheets he's had since college? Treat him (and yourself) to a fresh new bedding set from Brooklinen. If he takes pride in maintaining his immaculate facial hair, a luxurious beard grooming kit is sure to put a smile on his face.

Whether your man is a gaming fanatic, a fitness lover, a coffee connoisseur, or any combo of interests, we've got you covered. Our 35 favorite gifts for boyfriends are sure to take the stress out of holiday shopping this season.

Fashion Gifts for Men

For Days Recycled Quilted Shirt Jacket
For Days Men's Recycled Quilted Shirt Jacket
For Days
For Days Recycled Quilted Shirt Jacket

Keep him cozy this winter with a versatile shirt jacket made of 100% recycled materials.

$112$78
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule
Amazon
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule

Puffer jacket shoes exist and these indoor-outdoor slip-ons supply all the warmth and comfort he deserves this winter. 

 

$59
Coach Trekker Bag
Trekker Bag
Coach Outlet
Coach Trekker Bag

Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 40% off. 

$698$419
lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
Lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
lululemon
lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme

He will love these extremely comfy and durable Lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. 

$128

Grooming Gifts for Men

Scotch Porter Beard Collection
Scotch Porter Beard Collection
Scotch Porter
Scotch Porter Beard Collection

What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include Biotin Liposomes, Burdock Root & White Willow to condition and moisturize to promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard.

$70
Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set
Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set

Treat the man in your life to this thoughtful and interactive gift: he can sample 12 of Sephora's best-selling colognes, and redeem the included voucher for a full-size version of his favorite.

$72
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver
Amazon
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

If he prefers electric shaving to manual, this new option from Phillips gets a close, smooth shave and trim that can be used wet or dry.

$35$30
Tom Ford Oud Wood Perfume Set
Tom Ford Oud Wood Perfume Set
Sephora
Tom Ford Oud Wood Perfume Set

For the ultimate luxury gift, this set includes a full and mini size of Tom Ford's Oud Wood, a smoky, sensual blend of oud, sandalwood, Eastern spices, and amber.

$285
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Gifted Groomer Kit
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Gifted Groomer Kit
The Art of Shaving
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Gifted Groomer Kit

Indulge him with a luxe sandalwood-scented shaving set, featuring a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, brush, and after-shave balm. This TSA-approved pouch is designed with a zip top closure to hold all your shaving needs.

$40

Cooking Gifts for Men

Always Pan in Azul
Always Pan in Azul
Our Place
Always Pan in Azul

Cool down your kitchen with this electric blue Always Pan — a must-have cooking essential in any season.

$145
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

Ninja's indoor grill and air fryer sears, sizzles, roasts, and bakes. Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes. With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.

$230$148
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

$30$20
Global 8" Chef's Knife
Global 8" Chef's Knife
Global via Amazon
Global 8" Chef's Knife

This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren’t ready to take on a whole knives set, this one has you covered.

$159$90
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
FLY BY JING Triple Threat Trio of Addictive Sichuan Sauces
Amazon
Fly By Jing Triple Threat

For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.

$45

Tech Gifts for Men

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

Immerse yourself in sound with wireless Airpods from Apple. The noise cancelling headphones also have a transparency mode to allow you to hear thing around you if needed.

$170$159
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con

As much of a gift for kids as it is for grown-ups, play all your favorite games with a Nintendo Switch.

$299
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL PartyBox 100 features color-changing lights that can sync up with your music to create a truly stunning audio experience.

$370$299
Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB
Xbox Series X
Best Buy
Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB

Play through a ton of games on this Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB gaming console. Seriously, it comes with thousands of digital games that are just waiting to be played. With a super fast refresh rate, you don't have to wait for ages in a loading screen menu. 

$500
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, they also have Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time. 

$250

Fitness Gifts for Men

alo Highline Hoodie
alo Highline Hoodie
alo
alo Highline Hoodie

Upgraded with zippered pockets, this relaxed-fit hoodie from alo is soft, comfy, and durable. Grab the matching pants to complete your ensemble. 

$118$59
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

 Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199$179
Allbirds Wool Runners
Wool Runners
Allbirds
Allbirds Wool Runners

As we gear up for the winter, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. 

$110
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag
Dick's Sporting Goods
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag

Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. 

$190
Renpho Shiatsu Foot and Calf Massager
Renpho Shiatsu Foot and Calf Massager
Amazon
Renpho Shiatsu Foot and Calf Massager

With Renpho's shiatsu massager, he can get an in-depth massage not only on his feet and calves, but also thighs and arms!

$360$200
WITH COUPON
Bombas Men's All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock 3-Pack
Men's All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock 3-Pack
Bombas
Bombas Men's All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock 3-Pack

If the man in your life hasn't tried Bombas socks yet, make the introduction this holiday season. 

$54

Coffee Gifts for Men

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Target
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

VertuoPlus Deluxe makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large Coffee cup sizes.

$200$150
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Amazon
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos

If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.

$44
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box
Bean Box Coffee Sampler

Bean box's most popular coffee tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6, or 12-month gift subscription plans. 4 fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes are sure to wake your loved one up to better mornings. 

$24 AND UP
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Walmart
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.

$35$20
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember Temperature Control smart mug
Amazon
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. 


$150

Home Gifts for Men

Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Enjoy hotel-quality sheets at home with this crisp white linen set, featuring a core sheet set, duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases.

$573$387
Estelle Colored Glass Hand-Blown Colored Rocks Glasses
Estelle Hand-Blown Colored Rocks Glasses
Food52
Estelle Colored Glass Hand-Blown Colored Rocks Glasses

For the cocktail connoisseur, Estelle Colored Glass' selection of hand-blown glassware comes in so many stunning colors, including this sophisticated smokey amber.

$95
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

Treat him to a robe so plush and luxurious he'll never want to take it off.

$99$89
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood
Amazon
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood

This candle might be a bit of a splurge, but the sensational packaging and rich scents of clove bud, fern, and California redwood are completely worth it.

$72
Godinger Dublin Crystal 5-Pc. Whiskey Set
Godinger Dublin Crystal 5-Pc. Whiskey Set
Macy's
Godinger Dublin Crystal 5-Pc. Whiskey Set

Does he like to unwind with a glass of whiskey after a long day? Now he can sip in style with this glass decanter and matching glasses set from Macy's.

$80$28

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

