Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart has released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze. It's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck. 

“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president of Electronics, Toys and Seasonal at Walmart. “We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver," she adds. 

From gaming gifts for the whole family to trending favorites such as L.O.L. Surprise to beloved classics including LEGOS, Walmart has everything you need to treat the little ones in your life this holiday season—and many of them are under $25. Don't wait to stock up on some of the best presents of the year. Check out some of our favorite toys to get from Walmart and get ahead with shopping for the holidays with items starting at just $15.

Jurassic World 6V T-Rex Quad
Jurassic World 6V T-Rex Quad
Walmart
Jurassic World 6V T-Rex Quad

The Jurassic World T-Rex 6-volt ride-on is easy and safe to use for children up to 40 lbs. There's also an interactive lever that features a big dino roar and a T-Rex chomp.

$74
Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse
Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse
Walmart
Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse

The 2 ft. tall dollhouse features a Gabby girl collectible, a Pandy Paws figure, furniture for every room, an elevator and delivery tower, and more!

$68$59
Kinetic Sand Playset
Kinetic Sand Playset
Walmart
Kinetic Sand Playset

Kids can flow, swirl, stack, and flow sand with all four tools in red, purple, green, and yellow in this Kinetic Sand art playset. This playset lets you create beautiful sand art by swirling sand. 

$25
Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Nerf Blaster
Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Nerf Blaster
Walmart
Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Nerf Blaster

You can blast through Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz with airblitz action or motorized mayhem. Electric Nerf blasters feature 2 ways to fire darts, giving you a tactical advantage whether you're playing indoors or outdoors. 

$42$31
LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport
LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport
Walmart
LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport

With this exciting Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport toy playset, children can pretend to be popular Jurassic World Dominion characters tracking dinosaurs in an off-road vehicle. 

$45
Little Live Pets
Little Live Pets
Walmart
Little Live Pets

With Mama Surprise, your kid can care for the pet like never before. Your kid can feed and brush this soft, interactive Mama guinea pig's long, beautiful hair with the included accessories. She comes with a deluxe, interactive hutch. 

$64
L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show Mega Runway
L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show Mega Runway
Walmart
L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show Mega Runway

For the little fashionista in your life, L.O.L. dolls are one of the hottest toys this year. This set includes 12 dolls for creating over 1,500 unique looks.

$124
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Louie The Mango Fuzzmallow
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Louie The Mango Fuzzmallow
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Louie The Mango Fuzzmallow

This ultra-soft and adorable stuffed mango might be better than the real fruit.

$20$15
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House
Walmart
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House

If you still haven't gotten tired of hearing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for the zillionth time, this Encanto-themed lego set is sure to keep your kids busy.

$50
Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle
Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle
Walmart
Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle

Keep the summer fun alive even during the holidays with this RV camper set that comes with a slide, pool, and over 60 accessories.

$100$89
Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0
Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0
Walmart
Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0

Level up their Nerf game with this dart-shooting scooter.

$69
LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy
LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy
Walmart
LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy

This furry friend encourages learning with 15 fun and educational activities for engaging the senses. 

$25$17
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con

As much of a gift for kids as it is for grown-ups, play all your favorite games with a Nintendo Switch.

$295
Connect 4 Spin Game
Connect 4 Spin Game
Walmart
Connect 4 Spin Game

This twist on the classic makes a great addition to family game night.

$20
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack
Walmart
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack

Bring out their inner superhero with this Black Panther toy mask and claw set.

$29

