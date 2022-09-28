The Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Early Holiday Savings: Apple, La Mer, Shark Vacuums and More
Fall is officially here, and so are early holiday deals on must-have items at Walmart. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of deals across all categories to help you prepare for the new season.
This is a great time to stock up on seasonal clothing, home goods, holiday gifts and more. Knowing that holiday shopping starts early, Walmart released its annual Top Toy List earlier this month with the hottest toys to gift. Not only are some of the top picks under $25, but there are already incredible deals on this year’s most-wanted toys. With price cuts on Squishmallows and Barbie playsets, you can easily stay in budget while scooping up the best gifts.
Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
Whether you're in the market for a new TV, Ninja kitchen appliance, or are looking to revamp your fall beauty routine with La Mer moisturizer, keep scrolling to shop the best deals from Walmart's sale.
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart
The Airpods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and wwater-resistantand have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
The LG 65" Smart TV features OLED which gives you the best visuals and color. It has highly-used apps already installed like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ so you have your favorite content ready to view, all you need to do is log in.
Stay on top of your fitness goals with this Apple Watch Series 3. See trends on iPhoneMeasure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance.
With this durable HP Chromebook, students can keep up with their active lifestyles. It features a metal-reinforced corner, and is 122 cm drop tested—higher than most desks. The Chromebook is resistant to spills, key removal, and is equipped with a spill-resistant keyboard.
The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
As one of today's premier skincare brands, you can't go wrong with having La Mer in your beauty arsenal — especially if it's the ultra-nourishing Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream. Three sizes of La Mer's deeply hydrating moisturizer is on sale right now.
This waterproof hair trimmer and sonic cleanser keep your beard tidy and your face clean. Use the built-in skin scrubber to clean your skin, massage your beard, or apply beard and face products.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Save on Samsung's most lightweight and maneuverable Jet Stick vacuum. With excellent cleaning performance on both carpets and hard floors, the Samsung Jet 60 Fit comes with a removable battery that lets you vacuum for approximately 40 minutes on a low setting.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
This upright vacuum has a detachable pod for portable cleaning power. With the push of a button, you can lift the pod for easy access to hard-to-reach areas, and it has a Swivel Steering system for increased maneuverability, along with HEPA filters to trap allergens.
The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart
Just add fresh water, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes.
An air fryer, convection oven, and toaster oven all in one. Get XL capacity without sacrificing counter space with Ninja's unique design that allows you to flip it up against your backsplash when not in use.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
Ninja's personal blender comes with a 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cup and a spout lid. This 600-watt blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.
The Best Furniture Deals at Walmart
Clean and comfortable is the name of the game with this leather couch that can sturdily and stylishly hold up to your daily life. Covered in a durably plush black faux leather with warm tapered wood legs and under frame, this 3-seater sofa has an adaptable mid-century modern-meets-industrial sensibility with ultra-modern construction to last for years to come.
Perfect for curling up in smaller spaces, the comfortable accent chair can be placed in the bedroom for a formal look, or in the living room as additional seating.
The amazingly stylish coffee table is the perfect blend of modern and classic design. The naturally occurring splits, knots, and imperfections add character and features lots of rustic charm. The spacious lower shelf provides ample space for storing books or magazines or for displaying keepsakes and mementos.
