The holidays are quickly approaching, which means it's time to get your gift shopping done before the last-minute rush. Whether you're on the hunt for kids' gifts or something for kids at heart, beloved toy company Build-A-Bear has got you covered on gift ideas for the whole family. From matching pajama sets to gift boxes and special-edition plush toys, be sure to check out Build-A-Bear's collection of adorable holiday gifts. If you still need to start your holiday shopping, now is a great time to begin.

Shop Build-A-Bear Holiday Gifts

No matter how old you are, a cuddly stuffed toy is always a cherished gift. Build-A-Bear has plenty of options for all ages, including toy-filled Advent calendars for little ones and cocktail-holding plushes for grown-ups. For family photos, matching pajamas are not only one of the season’s most sought-after trends, but they are also the underrated hero of the holidays. Make memories with Build-A-Bear's selection of festive family pajamas for all ages. And if you're looking to surprise your loved ones from far away, Build-A-Bear's collaboration with HeartBox is full of curated gift boxes with personalized bears and thoughtful treats.

Whether you visit a Build-A-Bear in person this season or send a care package to your relatives, these gifts are sure to delight this holiday season. Rather than filling their stockings with afterthoughts, curate them with love. Below, shop some of our favorite Christmas and Hanukkah presents to shop from Build-A-Bear for everyone in the family on your list.

Hanukkah Wishes Box Build-A-Bear Hanukkah Wishes Box Send holiday wishes to your loved ones with this Hanukkah-themed gift box, which includes a Hanukkah bear, menorah wrist accessory, Sugarfina sweets box, and lemon sugar cookie candle. $75 $61 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

Build-A-Bear Parties Are Back — Book an Unforgettable Event Now

Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Toys & Games for Kids

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022

Where to Buy the Best and Cutest Halloween Squishmallows for 2022

25 Best Last-Chance Deals from Walmart's Rival Prime Day Sale

Walmart Black Friday 2022: The Best Holiday Deals to Shop Now

The Best Amazon Pet Day Deals: Save Up to 50% on Beds, Toys and More