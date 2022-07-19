If you were ever at the mall as a kid, you likely remember seeing those iconic home-shaped cardboard boxes and immediately wished you had gone to Build-A-Bear, too. For the last 25 years, Build-A-Bear Workshops have been a birthday party staple, offering an interactive toy store experience. Here, attendees will select their own furry friend — including options from classic teddy bears to fluffy puppies, colorful rainbow octopi, and more — and then customize them to their liking. From there, they'll bring their bear to life with the help of clothing, accessories, sounds, scents, and more.

Sounds amazing, doesn't it? It is, and for the first time (since the pandemic began), Build-A-Bear is now offering in-store parties for birthdays, scout troops, school groups, or any other reason to celebrate! Build-A-Bear parties are clearly a sensational option for kids, but even adults can celebrate special occasions at Build-A-Bear. They host office outings, adult birthdays, and even charity events where you can make and donate your toy creations to the foundation of your choice.

The most deluxe package offered is the Silver Celebration party, at $60 per guest. This package includes (but is not limited to) a mascot appearance, clothing for your toy, a wrist or head accessory, a bear carrier, and more. Additionally, the guest of honor gets a special birthday card signed by Build-A-Bear mascots Bearemy and Pawlette.

>Looking for a more affordable option? The Fantastic Fun party offers the same great bear-building experience at just $20 per guest. This option includes a custom furry friend, toy tee, and cub condo — one of those iconic toy boxes — for each party guest.

Build-A-Bear also offers plenty of themed party options to make planning a breeze. Choose between exciting options such as Star Wars parties, Pokemon parties, Rainbow parties, scout parties, and more. If you have a more specific idea in mind, the talented party planners at Build-A-Bear can help make your vision come to life.

If you’re ready to start planning a party that your loved ones will never forget, why wait? Click on the button below to book your next Build-A-Bear party, or click here for more information about Build-A-Bear parties, plus online shopping options.

