The Best Star Wars Day 2022 Deals at Amazon Right Now

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Amazon Star Wars Day Deals
Star Wars Day is officially here. Before you settle in to rewatch your favorite intergalactic trio take on the dark side of the Force, you might want to check out Amazon's special Star Wars Day deals.

To celebrate May the Fourth, Amazon has unleashed a ton of deals on Star Wars products including toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories and a ton of home essentials. Whether you're looking for a t-shirt with Luke Skywalker on it or an Ahsoka Tano Funko Pop, the retailer has a Star Wars Day deal for it.

Shop Star Wars Day Deals

Keep scrolling to see the best Star Wars Day deals at Amazon. And, don't forget to check out Amazon's Lego Star Wars deals, as well as our Star Wars Day Gift Guide.

Shop Toys and Collectibles

Funko Pop 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - Mandalorian and The Child
Funko Pop Star Wars Mandalorian and The Child
Amazon
Funko Pop 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - Mandalorian and The Child

Decorate your shelves with this adorable Funko Pop of Grogu and the Mandalorian. After all, Baby Yoda and Mando are an evergreen duo when it comes to Star Wars collectibles.

$35$18
Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider Building Raider
AT-ST Raider Lego Star Wars Kit
Amazon
Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider Building Raider

If you love the iconic clash of the Mandalorian and Cara Dune vs. the Klatooinian raiders, then you'll want to grab this AT-ST Raider building kit at a discount.

$50$29
Darth Maul Double-Bladed Electronic Red Lightsaber Toy
Darth Maul Double-Bladed Electronic Red Lightsaber Toy
Amazon
Darth Maul Double-Bladed Electronic Red Lightsaber Toy

Maybe your kids are a fan of The Phantom Menace or you're just a big kid who loves Darth Maul's character design (and his cool dual lightsaber). Regardless, it's time to celebrate Star Wars Day by treating yourself to this collectible toy at a discount.

$45$30
Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2
Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2
Amazon
Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2

Get on board with the retro Y2K accessory trend and help your Tamagotchi R2-D2 learn new skills and tricks at the same time. But don't forget about R2-D2, otherwise, the Jawas might get him. 

$20$11
Funko Pop 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - Hooded Ahsoka
Funko Pop Hooded Ahsoka
Amazon
Funko Pop 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - Hooded Ahsoka

This adorable Funko Pop bobblehead of Ahsoka Tano comes equipped with dual sabers. 

$13$9
Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit
Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit
Amazon
Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit

If you're raising a kid who loves Star Wars and coding, help them fuel both of their passions with this coding kit. (Which is also compatible with iPad and Amazon Fire 10 Tablets.)

$80$21

Apparel and Accessories

Amazon Essentials Baby Disney Star Wars Sleeper Gowns
Amazon Essentials Baby Disney Star Wars Sleeper Gowns
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Baby Disney Star Wars Sleeper Gowns

Tuck your little Rebels into bed with these cute sleeper gowns, which are decorated with the Rebel insignia and some cute graphics of Yoda, Princess Leia and R2-D2.

$20$9
Star Wars Vintage Psych Rebels T-Shirt
Star Wars Vintage Psych Rebels T-Shirt
Amazon
Star Wars Vintage Psych Rebels T-Shirt

Amp up your wardrobe with this vintage-style T-shirt of Han Solo, Chewbacca and R2-D2.

$23$17
Star Wars Bright Classic Neon Poster Art Graphic T-Shirt
Star Wars Bright Classic Neon Poster Graphic T-Shirt
Amazon
Star Wars Bright Classic Neon Poster Art Graphic T-Shirt

Add a pop of color to your Star Wars style with this neon Darth Vader-inspired T-shirt (of course, C-3PO, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia are depicted on the shirt design as well). 

$23$17
Star Wars Millennium Falcon 77 Retro Diagonal Stripes T-Shirt
Star Wars Millennium Falcon 77 Retro Diagonal Stripes T-Shirt
Amazon
Star Wars Millennium Falcon 77 Retro Diagonal Stripes T-Shirt

Complete this retro Millennium Falcon-inspired look with a classic denim jacket.

$23$17

Home and Kitchen

Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2
Amazon
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2

The Instant Pot is one of the most in-demand kitchen appliances out there, but this one is made for Star Wars fans. 

$100$80
Northwest Star Wars: The Mandalorian Youth Throw Blanket with Sleeves
Star Wars The Mandalorian Youth Throw Blanket with Sleeves
Amazon
Northwest Star Wars: The Mandalorian Youth Throw Blanket with Sleeves

Snag this Mandalorian throw blanket with sleeves at 58% off, so your little ones can cozy up on the sofa and watch all their favorite Star Wars movie and TV scenes.

$40$17
Modern Star Wars Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Modern Star Wars Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Amazon
Modern Star Wars Water Bottle with Straw Lid

Decorate your drinkware with BB8, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, R2-D2 or Grogu.

$30$22
Simple Modern Star Wars Baby Yoda Grogu Kids Lunch Box
Simple Modern Star Wars Baby Yoda Grogu Kids Lunch Box
Amazon
Simple Modern Star Wars Baby Yoda Grogu Kids Lunch Box

Your kid's lunch is bound to taste a little bit better whenever they open up this Grogu and Mandalorian lunch box.

$20$15
Bitty Boomers 'Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett' Mini Speaker
Bitty Boomers Star Wars Book of Boba Fett Mini Speaker
Amazon
Bitty Boomers 'Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett' Mini Speaker

If you're a Book of Boba Fett fan, you'll love this Boba Fett Bluetooth speaker. You can also listen to your favorite songs or explore a galaxy far far away with an immersive audiobook. We suggest some Star Wars-themed titles like Leia written by Claudia Gray or Star Wars: Aftermath authored by Chuck Wendig.

$20$15

