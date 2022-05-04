The Best Star Wars Day 2022 Deals at Amazon Right Now
Star Wars Day is officially here. Before you settle in to rewatch your favorite intergalactic trio take on the dark side of the Force, you might want to check out Amazon's special Star Wars Day deals.
To celebrate May the Fourth, Amazon has unleashed a ton of deals on Star Wars products including toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories and a ton of home essentials. Whether you're looking for a t-shirt with Luke Skywalker on it or an Ahsoka Tano Funko Pop, the retailer has a Star Wars Day deal for it.
Shop Toys and Collectibles
Decorate your shelves with this adorable Funko Pop of Grogu and the Mandalorian. After all, Baby Yoda and Mando are an evergreen duo when it comes to Star Wars collectibles.
If you love the iconic clash of the Mandalorian and Cara Dune vs. the Klatooinian raiders, then you'll want to grab this AT-ST Raider building kit at a discount.
Maybe your kids are a fan of The Phantom Menace or you're just a big kid who loves Darth Maul's character design (and his cool dual lightsaber). Regardless, it's time to celebrate Star Wars Day by treating yourself to this collectible toy at a discount.
Get on board with the retro Y2K accessory trend and help your Tamagotchi R2-D2 learn new skills and tricks at the same time. But don't forget about R2-D2, otherwise, the Jawas might get him.
This adorable Funko Pop bobblehead of Ahsoka Tano comes equipped with dual sabers.
If you're raising a kid who loves Star Wars and coding, help them fuel both of their passions with this coding kit. (Which is also compatible with iPad and Amazon Fire 10 Tablets.)
Apparel and Accessories
Tuck your little Rebels into bed with these cute sleeper gowns, which are decorated with the Rebel insignia and some cute graphics of Yoda, Princess Leia and R2-D2.
Amp up your wardrobe with this vintage-style T-shirt of Han Solo, Chewbacca and R2-D2.
Add a pop of color to your Star Wars style with this neon Darth Vader-inspired T-shirt (of course, C-3PO, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia are depicted on the shirt design as well).
Complete this retro Millennium Falcon-inspired look with a classic denim jacket.
Home and Kitchen
The Instant Pot is one of the most in-demand kitchen appliances out there, but this one is made for Star Wars fans.
Snag this Mandalorian throw blanket with sleeves at 58% off, so your little ones can cozy up on the sofa and watch all their favorite Star Wars movie and TV scenes.
Decorate your drinkware with BB8, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, R2-D2 or Grogu.
Your kid's lunch is bound to taste a little bit better whenever they open up this Grogu and Mandalorian lunch box.
If you're a Book of Boba Fett fan, you'll love this Boba Fett Bluetooth speaker. You can also listen to your favorite songs or explore a galaxy far far away with an immersive audiobook. We suggest some Star Wars-themed titles like Leia written by Claudia Gray or Star Wars: Aftermath authored by Chuck Wendig.
