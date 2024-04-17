Soon approaching our galaxy is Star Wars Day, on Saturday, May 4, which is the day Star Wars enthusiasts unite to celebrate their love of the storied franchise. This year, the Disney Store is celebrating Star Wars Day with three new merchandise collections that are so appealing we would join the dark side just to get our hands on these exclusive Star Wars products.

Disney Store's May the Fourth Collections

It's not a trap! Whether you’re a diehard Star Wars fan yourself, can't contain your excitement for the upcoming series The Acolyte, or know a young Padawan, head over to the Disney Store because you'll want to shop the new exclusive styles. In honor of May 4, 2024, the retailer just unveiled a bunch of clothing, collectibles, toys and more to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Kick your love of all things Star Wars into hyperdrive by shopping the new collection inspired by the peachy sands of Tatooine or consider Will Gay's Artist Series Collection which features merch with his original designs of your favorite characters including Chewbacca and Boba Fett. That's not all, the Disney Store has even released an entire collection of May the Fourth-themed merchandise just for the galactic holiday.

Travel to a galaxy far, far away and be one with the fourth when you discover the new May the 4th collections inspired by the epic saga. We've taken a look through all the new, exclusive Star Wars items at the Disney Store and gathered our favorites below.

