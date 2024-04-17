Best Lists

Disney Store's Star Wars Day 2024 Collection: Shop Exclusive Styles Ahead of May the 4th

Star Wars Day 2024 Collection
Disney Store
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:53 AM PDT, April 17, 2024

It’s time to travel to a galaxy far, far away and discover clothing, collectibles, and more inspired by the epic Star Wars saga.

Soon approaching our galaxy is Star Wars Day, on Saturday, May 4, which is the day Star Wars enthusiasts unite to celebrate their love of the storied franchise. This year, the Disney Store is celebrating Star Wars Day with three new merchandise collections that are so appealing we would join the dark side just to get our hands on these exclusive Star Wars products.

Disney Store's May the Fourth Collections

It's not a trap! Whether you’re a diehard Star Wars fan yourself, can't contain your excitement for the upcoming series The Acolyte, or know a young Padawan, head over to the Disney Store because you'll want to shop the new exclusive styles. In honor of May 4, 2024, the retailer just unveiled a bunch of clothing, collectibles, toys and more to celebrate Star Wars Day

Kick your love of all things Star Wars into hyperdrive by shopping the new collection inspired by the peachy sands of Tatooine or consider Will Gay's Artist Series Collection which features merch with his original designs of your favorite characters including Chewbacca and Boba Fett. That's not all, the Disney Store has even released an entire collection of May the Fourth-themed merchandise just for the galactic holiday.

Travel to a galaxy far, far away and be one with the fourth when you discover the new May the 4th collections inspired by the epic saga. We've taken a look through all the new, exclusive Star Wars items at the Disney Store and gathered our favorites below.

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Spirit Jersey for Adults

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Spirit Jersey for Adults
Disney Store

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Spirit Jersey for Adults

The Tatooine landscape is displayed on this pink jersey featuring puffy Star Wars lettering.

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Loungefly Mini Backpack

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Loungefly Mini Backpack
Disney Store

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Loungefly Mini Backpack

While the Tatooine Ear Headband is sold separately, it attaches perfectly to this matching Tatooine-inspired backpack.

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle
Disney Store

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle

Starbucks has even gotten in on the May the 4th action with this stainless steel water bottle. 

Star Wars Artist Series Bowl Set by Will Gay

Star Wars Artist Series Bowl Set by Will Gay
Disney Store

Star Wars Artist Series Bowl Set by Will Gay

Make your Star Wars movie marathon even better by munching on popcorn from these whimsical bowls showcasing your favorite scenes. 

Star Wars Artist Series Throw Blanket by Will Gay

Star Wars Artist Series Throw Blanket by Will Gay
Disney Store

Star Wars Artist Series Throw Blanket by Will Gay

This sherpa throw blanket is just as soft and cuddly as the Ewoks displayed on it.

Star Wars Artist Series Glass Pitcher by Will Gay

Star Wars Artist Series Glass Pitcher by Will Gay
Disney Store

Star Wars Artist Series Glass Pitcher by Will Gay

Pour your drinks from this glass Star Wars pitcher to pay homage to the beloved space opera and don't forget the matching glasses.

Star Wars: May the 4th Be with You 2024 T-Shirt for Adults

Star Wars: May the 4th Be with You 2024 T-Shirt for Adults
Disney Store

Star Wars: May the 4th Be with You 2024 T-Shirt for Adults

C-3PO and R2-D2 are the stars of this tee made in honor of Star Wars Day.

Star Wars Day 2024: ''May The 4th Be With You'' Baseball Cap for Adults

Star Wars Day 2024: ''May The 4th Be With You'' Baseball Cap for Adults
Disney Store

Star Wars Day 2024: ''May The 4th Be With You'' Baseball Cap for Adults

Celebrate the day with this commemorative cap.

Star Wars Artist Series Bucket Hat for Adults by Will Gay

Star Wars Artist Series Bucket Hat for Adults by Will Gay
Disney Store

Star Wars Artist Series Bucket Hat for Adults by Will Gay

A bucket hat will come in handy on sunny days of summer and as a bonus this one has Star Wars artwork.

Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You 2024 Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw

Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You 2024 Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw
Disney Store

Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You 2024 Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw

This stainless steel Star Wars drinkware with a straw will help you keep hydrated.

