While there are many great options for fandom collectibles, Funko Pops are some of the most fun and affordable ways for fans to show off their favorite pop culture figures. Right now, Amazon shoppers can save up to 70% on Funko Pop figures and games from Disney, Marvel, DC, Star Wars and more.

Shop the Funko Pop! Deals

With deals starting from just $2.50, there are pages and pages worth of adorable vinyl characters. Movie fans can trawl through Black Adam, Mad Max, and Captain America picks, while TV lovers can choose from Inuyasha, Ahsoka, Parks and Recreation and so much more. There are even figures pop culture and NFL fans will appreciate too, including Jordan Peele, Jack Lambert and Aretha Franklin.

If your pop culture collection could use a little refresh, now's the time. Even if you're not a Funko fan, they also make perfect gifts. We sifted through all the figures that are currently marked down and found the best deals on popular Funkos below.

Best Amazon Deals on Funko Pops

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: