Save Up to 70% on Funko Pops Starting at Just $2.50: Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and More

Funko Pop
Funko
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:22 PM PDT, April 2, 2024

Amazon just launched a huge Funko Pop! sale to level up your collection with new figures.

While there are many great options for fandom collectibles, Funko Pops are some of the most fun and affordable ways for fans to show off their favorite pop culture figures. Right now, Amazon shoppers can save up to 70% on Funko Pop figures and games from Disney, Marvel, DC, Star Wars and more.

Shop the Funko Pop! Deals

With deals starting from just $2.50, there are pages and pages worth of adorable vinyl characters. Movie fans can trawl through Black Adam, Mad Max, and Captain America picks, while TV lovers can choose from Inuyasha, Ahsoka, Parks and Recreation and so much more. There are even figures pop culture and NFL fans will appreciate too, including Jordan Peele, Jack Lambert and Aretha Franklin. 

If your pop culture collection could use a little refresh, now's the time. Even if you're not a Funko fan, they also make perfect gifts. We sifted through all the figures that are currently marked down and found the best deals on popular Funkos below.

Best Amazon Deals on Funko Pops

Funko Pop! Animation: Inuyasha - Kikyo, Glow in The Dark

Funko Pop! Animation: Inuyasha - Kikyo, Glow in The Dark
Amazon

Funko Pop! Animation: Inuyasha - Kikyo, Glow in The Dark

Pop! Kikyō has been revived, and with the help of her glow-in-the-dark Soul Collector, she is on a mission to defeat Naraku. Help this exclusive priestess reassemble and purify the Shikon Jewel.

$15 $5

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes - The Mandalorian in N1 Starfighter

Funko Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes - The Mandalorian in N1 Starfighter
Amazon

Funko Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes - The Mandalorian in N1 Starfighter

Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all with Pop! The Mandalorian and his adorable foundling, Pop! Grogu!

$19 $10

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Movies: Disney 100 - Zenon, Zenon Kar

Funko Pop! Movies: Disney 100 - Zenon, Zenon Kar
Amazon

Funko Pop! Movies: Disney 100 - Zenon, Zenon Kar

Catch the next shuttle to the Wyndcom Space Station to help Zenon save her out-of-this-world home and make it to the Microbe concert on time.

$13 $8

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Spider-Byte

Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Spider-Byte
Amazon

Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Spider-Byte

The threads of the multiverse web are becoming more and more complicated. Swing into action with cybernetic Pop! Spider-Byte. 

$13 $3

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Ahsoka - Sabine Wren Glow in The Dark

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Ahsoka - Sabine Wren Glow in The Dark
Amazon

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Ahsoka - Sabine Wren Glow in The Dark

A dark power is on the rise! Help this exclusive, glow-in-the-dark Pop! Sabine Wren protect the galaxy when you welcome her into your Star Wars: Ahsoka collection.

$15 $9

Shop Now

Funko POP Star Wars: The Mandalorian Action Figure Boba Fett

Funko POP Star Wars: The Mandalorian Action Figure Boba Fett
Amazon

Funko POP Star Wars: The Mandalorian Action Figure Boba Fett

Complete your Star Wars: The Mandalorian collection with the iconic character, Boba Fett, now on sale for 54% off.

$13 $7

Shop Now

Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister

Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister
Amazon

Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister

Capture an iconic TV moment from The Mandalorian series with this deluxe Funko Pop of Grogu.

$30 $25

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

