Dolly Parton Unveils A Brand-New Pet Collection at Amazon: Shop Dolly-Inspired Toys, Collars and More
Just in: Amazon has a new collaboration out today—and it combines two of America's favorite things: dogs and Dolly Parton. Yes, that's right, the beloved musician now has a line of dog apparel, toys, and accessories infused with Parton's glam Southern belle style, appropriately named: "Doggy Parton."
"Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton shared via press release. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’”
Doggy Parton features a variety of pet products, from collars and leashes in glittery pink and darling red gingham to guitar-shaped toys and even cowboy hats and wigs—perfect for decking out every man/woman's best friend. Every product in the collection rings in at under-$30 and selling out fast—so don't wait to get your paws on this fabulous collaboration.
Add some Southern charm to your pup's wardrobe with a gingham and denim bandana.
Bring out your dog's inner diva with a sparkly cowboy tiara hat.
Your dog deserves a collar and leash just as fabulous as they are.
If you've been wondering how to dress your pup up for Halloween this year, this Dolly costume is a no-brainer.
Inspired by Dolly's first acoustic guitar, your pup can play—or chew—their heart out with this toy.
Your dog's beauty is beyond compare, and this T-shirt makes sure everyone knows.
Treat your dog to a high heel you won't mind them chewing on.
Your dog deserves the finer things in life—spoil them with a glam sparkly necklace.
