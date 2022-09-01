Just in: Amazon has a new collaboration out today—and it combines two of America's favorite things: dogs and Dolly Parton. Yes, that's right, the beloved musician now has a line of dog apparel, toys, and accessories infused with Parton's glam Southern belle style, appropriately named: "Doggy Parton."

Shop Doggy Parton

"Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton shared via press release. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’”

Doggy Parton features a variety of pet products, from collars and leashes in glittery pink and darling red gingham to guitar-shaped toys and even cowboy hats and wigs—perfect for decking out every man/woman's best friend. Every product in the collection rings in at under-$30 and selling out fast—so don't wait to get your paws on this fabulous collaboration.

