Shopping

Dolly Parton Unveils A Brand-New Pet Collection at Amazon: Shop Dolly-Inspired Toys, Collars and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Doggy Parton for Amazon
Amazon

Just in: Amazon has a new collaboration out today—and it combines two of America's favorite things: dogs and Dolly Parton. Yes, that's right, the beloved musician now has a line of dog apparel, toys, and accessories infused with Parton's glam Southern belle style, appropriately named: "Doggy Parton."

Shop Doggy Parton

"Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton shared via press release. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’”

Doggy Parton features a variety of pet products, from collars and leashes in glittery pink and darling red gingham to guitar-shaped toys and even cowboy hats and wigs—perfect for decking out every man/woman's best friend. Every product in the collection rings in at under-$30 and selling out fast—so don't wait to get your paws on this fabulous collaboration.

Blue Printed Denim & Gingham Print Bandana for Pets
Blue Printed Denim & Gingham Print Bandana for Pets
Amazon
Blue Printed Denim & Gingham Print Bandana for Pets

Add some Southern charm to your pup's wardrobe with a gingham and denim bandana.

$10
Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara Accent for Pets
Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara Accent for Pets
Amazon
Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara Accent for Pets

Bring out your dog's inner diva with a sparkly cowboy tiara hat.

$10
Pink Dolly's Pretty Little Set
Pink Dolly's Pretty Little Set
Amazon
Pink Dolly's Pretty Little Set

Your dog deserves a collar and leash just as fabulous as they are.

$18
Pink Dress, Guitar & Wig Set
Pink Dress, Guitar & Wig Set
Amazon
Pink Dress, Guitar & Wig Set

If you've been wondering how to dress your pup up for Halloween this year, this Dolly costume is a no-brainer.

$26
Red Dolly's Guitar Toy
Red Dolly's Guitar Toy
Amazon
Red Dolly's Guitar Toy

Inspired by Dolly's first acoustic guitar, your pup can play—or chew—their heart out with this toy.

$10
In a World Full of Jolenes Be A Dolly Black Shirt for Pets
In a World Full of Jolenes Be A Dolly Black Shirt for Pets
Amazon
In a World Full of Jolenes Be A Dolly Black Shirt for Pets

Your dog's beauty is beyond compare, and this T-shirt makes sure everyone knows.

$13
Pink Fabulous High Heel Toy
Pink Fabulous High Heel Toy
Amazon
Pink Fabulous High Heel Toy

Treat your dog to a high heel you won't mind them chewing on.

$8
Pink Sparkling Butterfly Neck Piece
Pink Sparkling Butterfly Neck Piece
Amazon
Pink Sparkling Butterfly Neck Piece

Your dog deserves the finer things in life—spoil them with a glam sparkly necklace.

$10

RELATED CONTENT:

Dolly Parton Praises 'AGT' Standouts for Viral 'Jolene' Performance

Dolly Parton Through the Years

Shop Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for the Crisp Fall Nights Ahead

The Best Labor Day TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy and More

32 of the Best Amazon Athleisure and Activewear Pieces for Fall 2022

The Best Men's Fall Jackets: Levi's, The North Face, Amazon and More

The Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon to Refresh Your Home

The 40 Best Early Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Right Now

UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers

Shop Cozy Labor Day Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas