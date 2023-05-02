Amazon Pet Day 2023 is here with 48-hours of huge deals on everything you need for your pets. There is no better way to celebrate your furry friends and show them some love than with new pet supplies. Right now, Amazon is taking up to 70% off tons of essentials for the pet holiday.

Amazon's pet sale offers an array of deals on toys, treats, cameras and other pet essentials that are perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds and rabbits (and lots of other pets as well). Whether you're shopping for a new upgraded litter box, a cozy bed for your furry friend, a new toy for your dog or a Mother's Day gift for the pet parents in your life, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.

Shop Amazon Pet Day Deals

Warm weather is already upon us, which means as a pet parent you may be worried about tick and flea season heading our way. Thankfully, Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment is currently part of Amazon's Pet Day deals to keep your pets safe during the spring and summer months.

Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best deals on the best pet supplies to celebrate Amazon Pet Day 2023. Shop our favorites deals below.

Furbo 360° Dog Camera Amazon Furbo 360° Dog Camera The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app. To avoid home emergencies and accidents, Furbo can also send alerts when your dog is barking. $210 $147 Shop Now

WOPET 6L Automatic Pet Feeder Amazon WOPET 6L Automatic Pet Feeder The pet parent who is always on the go can now schedule up to 15 meals for your cats and dogs from anywhere using your smartphone. With a capacity of 6 Liters, your pets can enjoy their favorite meals while you're out of the house. $110 $90 Shop Now

Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad Amazon Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer. $28 $23 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Thanks to this dog paw clean, you can let your pups play in your yard or the dog park without worrying about how you're going to clean up your floors afterward. $40 $32 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

