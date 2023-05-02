Amazon Pet Day 2023: Shop the Best 48-Hour Deals to Spoil Your Furry Friend
Amazon Pet Day 2023 is here with 48-hours of huge deals on everything you need for your pets. There is no better way to celebrate your furry friends and show them some love than with new pet supplies. Right now, Amazon is taking up to 70% off tons of essentials for the pet holiday.
Amazon's pet sale offers an array of deals on toys, treats, cameras and other pet essentials that are perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds and rabbits (and lots of other pets as well). Whether you're shopping for a new upgraded litter box, a cozy bed for your furry friend, a new toy for your dog or a Mother's Day gift for the pet parents in your life, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.
Warm weather is already upon us, which means as a pet parent you may be worried about tick and flea season heading our way. Thankfully, Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment is currently part of Amazon's Pet Day deals to keep your pets safe during the spring and summer months.
Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best deals on the best pet supplies to celebrate Amazon Pet Day 2023. Shop our favorites deals below.
The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app. To avoid home emergencies and accidents, Furbo can also send alerts when your dog is barking.
The pet parent who is always on the go can now schedule up to 15 meals for your cats and dogs from anywhere using your smartphone. With a capacity of 6 Liters, your pets can enjoy their favorite meals while you're out of the house.
Always give your cats fresh water with this fountain featuring this quadruple filtration system with activated carbon removing bad taste and odor.
This waterproof and washable dog bed will keep your fluffy friend comfortable throughout the day — plus, you won't have to worry too much about accidents while you're potty training your pup.
The weather is warming up, which means it's time to make sure your cat is protected from fleas and ticks with Frontline Plus.
Take your inside cats with you everywhere this summer and let them enjoy the outdoors as well in this outdoor kit.
You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer.
Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grooming and grinding tool.
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your parrot or lovebird's cage setup for the pet holiday. Consider this 30-inch tall iron birdcage from Vivohome.
Keep an eye on your dogs or cats while you're at work with this pet camera. Plus, you can reward them with a treat or two from this same system (which has a 2-way audio setup).
What dog wouldn't love a squeaky squirrel toy (let alone six of them in a fun hide-and-squeak-style puzzle game)?
Take to the trails with your dogs thanks to this leak-proof water dispenser and drinking feeder.
Save some time and effort scooping your cat's litter box by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. It's even equipped for multiple cats and comes with a litter box mat.
Keep your feline friends hydrated with this quiet flower drinking water fountain.
Thanks to this dog paw clean, you can let your pups play in your yard or the dog park without worrying about how you're going to clean up your floors afterward.
Keep your furry friend safe this summer with this dog life jacket.
The perfect Pets Day gift for the dog who loves to travel. Keep your car seats clean and fur-free with this waterproof dog car seat cover from iBuddy.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Pet Parents: 15 Gift Ideas for Dog Moms and Cat Lovers
The 30 Best Amazon Deals You Can't Miss This Week
Spring into Savings With the 30 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help You Spring Clean With Ease
The Best Air Purifiers on Amazon to Buy for Allergy Season
The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More
Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative
Amazon TV Deals: Save Big on Samsung, Sony and More
15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More
This Amazon Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale Right Now
Apple's Latest iPad and iPad Air Are On Sale for Lowest Prices Ever