May the 4th Be With You: Shop the Best Star Wars Day Deals on Amazon

By Wesley Horvath
Published: 9:47 AM PDT, April 26, 2024

Shop our favorite Star Wars products on sale at Amazon now in celebration of Star Wars Day.

Ready, you will be. 

Star Wars Day will be here in just a few weeks, so now is the time to gear up for the Star Wars memes, movies, and merch everywhere. As you prepare to celebrate by rewatching your favorite intergalactic trio take on the dark side of the Force, we suggest checking out Amazon's special Star Wars Day deals, which are happening ahead of May 4, 2024.

To celebrate May the 4th, Amazon has unleashed a ton of deals on Star Wars products, including toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories and lots of home essentials. Whether you're looking for a T-shirt with Tatooine's hottest bar on it, a Mandalorian Funko Pop, or a Mother's Day gift for the Star Wars-loving mom in your life, the online retailer has a Star Wars Day deal to suit your needs.

Get ready to celebrate and keep scrolling to see the best Star Wars Day deals at Amazon in honor of the galactic holiday. May the fourth be with you. 

Shop Star Wars Toy and Collectible Deals

Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition

Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition

Why play regular Monopoly when you can play on a Boba Fett-themed board?

$22 $12

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

Another memorable moment to display, the Endor Speeder Chase Diorama is from a scene directly out of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

$80 $64

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Ahsoka with Lightsabers

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Ahsoka with Lightsabers

Once an eager padawan, Ahsoka Tano has proven to be a capable warrior through her victories in various battles throughout the Clone Wars.

$13 $10

LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber Model Building Kit

LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber Model Building Kit

Along with the LEGO bricks to build a TIE bomber, this set comes with four Star Wars figurines including Darth Vader.

$65 $52

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter starship makes a great gift for a fellow Star Wars fan. You know, if you can resist keeping it for yourself.

$60 $48

Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister

Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister

Capture an iconic TV moment from The Mandalorian series with this deluxe Funko Pop of Grogu.

$30 $25

Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2

Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2

Get on board with the retro Y2K accessory trend and help your Tamagotchi R2-D2 learn new skills and tricks at the same time. But don't forget about R2-D2 — otherwise, the Jawas might get him. 

$20 $12

LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter

LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter

The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter set features a Master Yoda minifigure and R2-D2 droid figure, making it a great gift for a fellow Star Wars fan. 

$35 $28

LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

Recreate one of the biggest moments in the Star Wars franchise with the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama.

$100 $80

Shop Star Wars Apparel and Accessories Deals

Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina Tatooine Men's Adult Graphic Tee T-Shirt

Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina Tatooine Men's Adult Graphic Tee T-Shirt

Advertising one of Tatooine's most popular cantinas, this subtle Star War's tee is for the true fans.

$29 $24

Hasbro Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Electronic Mask

Hasbro Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Electronic Mask

You can also get a headpiece inspired by Ahsoka Tano that produces sounds and phrases majorly on sale.

$45 $24

Star Wars Men's Button Down Shirt

Star Wars Men's Button Down Shirt

Only upon close inspection will people realize the Hawaiian flowers on this button-down shirt are comprised of mini Millennium Falcons.

$40 $35

Loungefly Star Wars Rebel Alliance Floral Round Convertible Mini Backpack

Loungefly Star Wars Rebel Alliance Floral Round Convertible Mini Backpack

Feminine and delicate, this charming backpack from Loungefly crafted with roses and mint accents also converts to a crossbody bag.

$80 $70

STAR WARS Young Men's Rebel Classic Graphic T-Shirt

STAR WARS Young Men's Rebel Classic Graphic T-Shirt

Celebrate Star Wars Day in style with this royal blue graphic t-shirt.

$26 $20

STAR WARS Baby Yoda Chibi Men's Crew Socks

STAR WARS Baby Yoda Chibi Men's Crew Socks

Keep your toes warm while showing off your fandom.

$10 $6

With Coupon

Shop Star Wars Home and Kitchen Deals

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook

Ever wondered about the cuisine on the galaxy's many planets? This cookbook includes recipes inspired by Walt Disney World's Galaxy's Edge theme park.

$35 $18

Star Wars: Dad Jokes: The Best Worst Jokes and Puns from a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars: Dad Jokes: The Best Worst Jokes and Puns from a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Here's a great gift idea for the Star Wars-loving dad — that is if you can handle hearing more terrible Dad jokes.

$15 $13

Star Wars: Secrets of the Galaxy Deluxe Box Set

Star Wars: Secrets of the Galaxy Deluxe Box Set

Here's something for the ultimate Star Wars aficionado: a beautiful bound set of guides and handbooks that have been hidden from the Jedi and the Empire.

$80 $40

JoyJolt Star Wars™ Helmet Hues Stemless Glasses

JoyJolt Star Wars™ Helmet Hues Stemless Glasses

Sip from glasses featuring your favorite Star Wars characters printed on them. These glasses are made to last with a 12-month money-back guarantee. 

$45 $31

Paladone Star Wars Logo Light

Paladone Star Wars Logo Light

Put your love of Star Wars on display with this glowing light.

$32 $17

Toscana Star Wars Death Star Circo Charcuterie Board Set

Toscana Star Wars Death Star Circo Charcuterie Board Set

If you're going on a picnic or hosting a game night with friends, pull out this cheese board and knife set if you want to impress.

$55 $34

Bitty Boomers 'Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett' Mini Speaker

Bitty Boomers 'Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett' Mini Speaker

Book of Boba Fett fans will love this Boba Fett Bluetooth speaker. They can also use it to listen to their favorite songs or explore a galaxy far far away with an immersive audiobook. We suggest some Star Wars-themed titles like Leia written by Claudia Gray or Star Wars: Aftermath authored by Chuck Wendig.

$20 $9

Star Wars Classic Vehicles Spray and Stick Removable Wall Mural

Star Wars Classic Vehicles Spray and Stick Removable Wall Mural

Decorate a bedroom or home office wall with this 10.5 ft. x 6 ft Star Wars-themed removable sticker. Choose any of the four different pictures.

$162 $107

With Coupon

