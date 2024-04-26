Ready, you will be.

Star Wars Day will be here in just a few weeks, so now is the time to gear up for the Star Wars memes, movies, and merch everywhere. As you prepare to celebrate by rewatching your favorite intergalactic trio take on the dark side of the Force, we suggest checking out Amazon's special Star Wars Day deals, which are happening ahead of May 4, 2024.

To celebrate May the 4th, Amazon has unleashed a ton of deals on Star Wars products, including toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories and lots of home essentials. Whether you're looking for a T-shirt with Tatooine's hottest bar on it, a Mandalorian Funko Pop, or a Mother's Day gift for the Star Wars-loving mom in your life, the online retailer has a Star Wars Day deal to suit your needs.

Get ready to celebrate and keep scrolling to see the best Star Wars Day deals at Amazon in honor of the galactic holiday. May the fourth be with you.

Shop Star Wars Toy and Collectible Deals

Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Amazon Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Get on board with the retro Y2K accessory trend and help your Tamagotchi R2-D2 learn new skills and tricks at the same time. But don't forget about R2-D2 — otherwise, the Jawas might get him. $20 $12 Shop Now

Shop Star Wars Apparel and Accessories Deals

Shop Star Wars Home and Kitchen Deals

