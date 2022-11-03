When it comes to the 15-time Grammy winner, Alicia Keys' Christmas spirit, it's safe to say: This girl is on fire. She is revving up to get everyone feeling festive this holiday season with the debut her brand-new Christmas album, Santa Baby on November 4. But she's also helping shoppers get in a festive mood by launching her first-ever holiday collection with Athleta.

The new line is Keys' second collab with lifestyle apparel brand Athleta, but this time her 12-piece collection features outerwear and layering pieces in a classic autumnal color palette to keep you warm and toasty this fall and winter. Unlike most holiday wear, the vibrant red and foliage orange garments in this collection can be worn all throughout the colder seasons. Not only is the new Athleta x Alicia Keys collection great for winter weather, but each piece also makes a show-stopping cozy holiday gift.

Shop Athleta x Alicia Keys

As the Athleta x Alicia Keys Holiday 2022 Collection retails for $89-$500 and has extended sizing from XXS to 3XL, you'll find something for all the women on your gift list. Explaining the collection, Athleta said in a statement, "The intention of the line is to invite women everywhere to indulge in the spirit of the moment and celebrate the circle of women in their lives through new rituals and meaningful gifts."

Ahead, check out the stunning and versatile pieces from Alicia Keys' holiday collection at Athleta.

Keys Limitless Pant Athleta Keys Limitless Pant Wear these stretchy, sweat-wicking pants to work or during your commute. The stylish design is also functional with zipper pockets on the sides. $159 Buy Now

Keys Golden Aura Puffer Athleta Keys Golden Aura Puffer If you're in the market for a stylish winter coat, look no further. This golden puffer with zippered sleeves is filled with responsibly sourced down for lightweight warmth. $429 Buy Now

Keys Goddess Bodysuit Athleta Keys Goddess Bodysuit Your body will feel like it's getting one big hug when wearing this bodysuit made with Athleta's super soft powervita fabric. The fabric is also breathable and sweat-wicking, so while you'll stay warm, you won't overheat. $179 Buy Now

Keys Intention Pant Athleta Keys Intention Pant These pants may look leisurely, but they're super luxurious made from a wool and cashmere blend. You'll feel extra comfy in these as the wide pant is flowy and breathable. $159 Buy Now

Keys Intention Sweater Athleta Keys Intention Sweater Also made from a wool-cashmere blend, you won't want to take this soft and plush hooded sweater off. It's intentionally made a bit oversized so you can layer it easily. $169 Buy Now

Keys Embrace Jacket Athleta Keys Embrace Jacket After a workout, layer on this plush and stretchy fleece jacket with an even softer inside. The coat is knee-length, but its relaxed fit gives you enough room to easily move to and from the gym. If you like the look, but want a darker fabric for winter, it also comes in dark maroon. $199 Buy Now

Keys Free To Roam Tunic Athleta Keys Free To Roam Tunic This extra-long tunic will make you feel snug as a bug and it is also one-of-a-kind. The wool-cashmere blend tunic is nearly floor length, but the wide slit up the front allows you to freely hustle and bustle around town. $349 Buy Now

Keys Velvet Luxe Puffer Athleta Keys Velvet Luxe Puffer Super stylish and sleek, this puffer jacket is made with luxurious velvet in a deep purple shade. It is wind-resistant and filled with down feathers so you'll stay toasty this winter. $429 Buy Now

Keys Wool Cashmere Socks Athleta Keys Wool Cashmere Socks Keep your toes warm in these silky soft cashmere wool socks. They pair nicely with a boot, but are also extremely comfy so you may just want to wear them when hanging out around the house. $89 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

