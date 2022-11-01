Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100
If you want to shop Oprah's Favorite Things and don't want to break the bank, don't worry, there are a ton of awesome gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself that are priced under $100 — with some perfect to give as gifts this holiday season! The media mogul and Oprah Daily released the annual list, boasting a total of 104 holiday gifts with 87 being from small businesses. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.
Oprah's list this year highlights small businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, you can find cool gadgets, decadent desserts and absolutely gorgeous gifts. This is the list people have been looking to for more than two decades, and 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things!
"This year, we’re celebrating small businesses (think family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded, and more!)," Oprah wrote in the mag. "So no matter who you’re shopping for—friends, spouse, favorite teacher, a new grandbaby— we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter!"
Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds for people with diverse interests that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.
Check out the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and scroll through our top under-$100 picks below to shop for holiday gifts.
Gifts under $100 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022
Make traveling this holiday season a breeze with this convertible and hangable carry-on Capri duffle bag.
Using the colored pencils and paper, let your kids create their own designs to be embroidered on to this canvas apron. This Cece DuPraz apron is unique personalized gift perfect for your the parents in your life.
The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be entertaining guests, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker.
Eliminate multiple wires and chargers with this 3-in-1 charger pad. Compatible with both Samsung and Apple products, leave your house with your phone, earbuds, and watch fully charged.
Keep your feet warm and cozy this holiday season while wearing these slippers crafted with 100% suede leather, a cushioned footbed, and a rubber sole for support.
A luxury beauty product to add to your fall and winter skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives your skin a revitalized look and provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation.
A compact iron and steamer perfect for travel and if you want to splurge a bit.
Gifts under $50 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022
Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize your sleep and meditation.
If you're a new bride looking to gift your bridesmaids a luxurious gift without breaking the bank, you can never go wrong with a jewelry box.
Don't forget about the men on your list this holiday shopping. These indoor/outdoor slippers are perfect for men who want to be warm and comfortable in and around the house.
Spread encouragement during bath time with this soap set. Featuring 6 lovely scents including Lavender, Lemongrass, Vanilla, Rose, Grapefruit, and Lily, each soap reads a positive word to live by.
The perfect Oprah-approved gift for the person on your list with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies in flavors including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.
Available in ten different colors, this tote bag will be the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote features built in RFID Protected card sleeves, an interior snap pocket, and can easily be cleaned by using a damp cloth.
Perfect for running errands or while you're on the go, this JW PEI Aylin Cell Phone Crossbody Bag keep you hands-free and carries only your essentials.
Show up to every holiday party this year in full glam with this curated collection of makeup palettes. Featuring everything you need for a complete look, these creamy eye shadows are versatile for every skin tone.
