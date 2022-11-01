Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

If you want to shop Oprah's Favorite Things and don't want to break the bank, don't worry, there are a ton of awesome gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself that are priced under $100 — with some perfect to give as gifts this holiday season! The media mogul and Oprah Daily released the annual list, boasting a total of 104 holiday gifts with 87 being from small businesses. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.

Oprah's list this year highlights small businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, you can find cool gadgets, decadent desserts and absolutely gorgeous gifts. This is the list people have been looking to for more than two decades, and 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things!

"This year, we’re celebrating small businesses (think family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded, and more!)," Oprah wrote in the mag. "So no matter who you’re shopping for—friends, spouse, favorite teacher, a new grandbaby— we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter!"

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds for people with diverse interests that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Check out the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and scroll through our top under-$100 picks below to shop for holiday gifts.

Gifts under $100 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022

Cece DuPraz Draw Your Own Apron Amazon Cece DuPraz Draw Your Own Apron Using the colored pencils and paper, let your kids create their own designs to be embroidered on to this canvas apron. This Cece DuPraz apron is unique personalized gift perfect for your the parents in your life. $78 Buy Now

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Amazon VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be entertaining guests, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker. $90 Buy Now

Gifts under $50 from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies Amazon The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies The perfect Oprah-approved gift for the person on your list with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies in flavors including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more. $40 Buy Now

K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote Amazon K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote Available in ten different colors, this tote bag will be the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote features built in RFID Protected card sleeves, an interior snap pocket, and can easily be cleaned by using a damp cloth. $48 Buy Now

