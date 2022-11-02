Shopping

30 Most-Loved Gifts on Amazon to Take the Guesswork Out of Your Holiday Shopping: Shop Top Gift Ideas

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon most-loved gifts 2022
Getty

Not to stress you out, but the holidays will be here pretty soon. The hunt for the perfect present can feel a bit overwhelming, so it's not too early to start thinking about your gifts. Many of our favorite brands are already putting out holiday collections and gift guides, and we're looking to Amazon to see what people are actually buying for their loved ones this year.

This year, Amazon is making your holiday shopping a little easier by showing us what customers are actually loving. Amazon has curated its Customers' Most-Loved Gifts section, with items that have received raving reviews or are featured in wish lists from Amazon shoppers. They's narrowed down the hundred of thousands of gift ideas into holiday gift guides for everyone — from the family member who so graciously agreed to host Thanksgiving dinner to the trendiest beauty and fashion gifts for the fashionistas in your life.

Shop the Most-Loved Gifts

Below, we've selected 25 standout gift ideas that shoppers are adding to their carts this season. Between Laneige lip masks, affordable Dutch ovens, LEGO sets, and men's fashion, you're bound to find something for everyone on your list.

Most-Loved Women's Fashion Gifts on Amazon

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$110$75
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
JW PEI
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
$89
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch

Shockingly affordable at under $40, this gold-toned wristwatch from Anne Klein adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

$65$34
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
Amazon
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

Stay warm and cozy all winter long with this Kyle Richards-approved puffer from Amazon -- made from a classic down coat material.

$69
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
Amazon
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith

One of Adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.

$85$67

Most-Loved Men's Fashion Gifts on Amazon

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket

Stay warm while looking cool in this stylish bomber with a faux sherpa collar.

$80
Top Grain Leather Wallet for Men
Top Grain Leather Wallet for Men
Amazon
Top Grain Leather Wallet for Men

Made of genuine top-grain leather from Argentina, this simple bi-fold wallet is a gift he'll actually use.

$30
Ray-Ban Rb3044 Aviator Small Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3044 Aviator Small Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3044 Aviator Small Metal Sunglasses

A classic pair of sunglasses will never go out of style, and he'll wear these Ray-Bans for years to come.

$163$126
New Balance Men's 997H V1 Sneaker
New Balance Men's 997H V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance Men's 997H V1 Sneaker

These shoes are a classic 90's sneakers. If you're looking for something for a small kickback with family or exploring a new city, these shoes have mesh panels underfoot cushioning to provide support for your feet.

$90
adidas Men's Sereno 19 Training Pants
adidas Men's Sereno 19 Training Pants
Amazon
adidas Men's Sereno 19 Training Pants

This pair of pants will keep you dry and comfortable while you train at the gym, thanks to sweat-wicking Climalite technology. 

$45

Amazon's Most-Loved Beauty Gifts

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

With over 40 million views on TikTok, Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a new favorite when it comes to beauty products. Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and Kaia Gerber all swear by the product, which moisturizes your lips overnight with a blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Score this lip mask in the classic berry flavor, as well as vanilla, gummi bear, and sweet candy.

$24
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Amazon
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

This highly concentrated styling serum works to increase shine, softness and the color vibrancy of hair all while minimizing flyaways and promoting heat protection up to 450ºF/230ºC.

$30
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

The Revlon One-Step Brush is perfect for salon-quality hair at home — it's an all-in-one tool that detangles, brushes, dries and styles hair. 

$50$40
Tatcha The Water Cream
Tatcha The Water Cream
Amazon
Tatcha The Water Cream

Keeping your skin smooth and supple throughout the colder months is well worth the splurge, and this oil-free anti-aging cream — loved by Kyle Richards — uses a blend of powerful Japanese nutrients to hydrate and tone.

$69$66
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
Amazon
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.

$40$21

Most-Loved Gifts for Hosts to Shop on Amazon

Whiskey Decanter Set with Globe Glasses
Whiskey Decanter Set with Globe Glasses
Amazon
Whiskey Decanter Set with Globe Glasses

A whiskey decanter set is a unique host's gift. The decanter set comes with a globe-shaped decanter and two crystal classes with the world map embossed on them. 

$74$47
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board
SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board
Amazon
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board

Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray.

$56$40
Catan Board Game
Catan Board Game
Amazon
Catan Board Game

Bring the after-dinner fun with this ultra-popular (and challenging!) board game that's not just for kids.

$48$36
Tirrinia 4 Bottle Wine Tote Carrier
Tirrinia 2 Bottle Wine Tote Carrier
Amazon
Tirrinia 4 Bottle Wine Tote Carrier

If you're looking for an ideal gift for wine lovers, this leakproof and insulated cooler bag is one that will be used for years to come. Fill with their favorite bottles for an extra special touch.

$26
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Amazon
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set

The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 58,000 5-star reviews, this diffuser is a great addition to any home.

$70$34 WITH COUPON

Amazon's Most-Loved Gifts for Kids

Barbie Camper Playset With Barbie
Barbie Camper Playset
Amazon
Barbie Camper Playset With Barbie

Take Barbie on a camping trip in this Barbie Camper Playset, complete with a slide, pool, and plenty of accessories.

$100
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet
Amazon
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, you can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form).

$80$64
Powmee M1 Kids Headphones
Powmee M1 Kids Headphones
Amazon
Powmee M1 Kids Headphones

Your kids can listen to their favorite songs and shows with over-the-ear headphones made especially for little ones.

$15
Simple Modern Disney Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Simple Modern Disney Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Amazon
Simple Modern Disney Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid

They'll be even more excited to stay hydrated with an adorable Disney-printed water bottle.

$20
Kids Guitar Musical Toy Ukulele
Kids Guitar Musical Toy Ukulele
Amazon
Kids Guitar Musical Toy Ukulele

Encourage their musical proclivities early with this ukulele and harmonica set.

$17$14

Most-Loved Home Gifts to Shop on Amazon

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
Amazon
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

Get the Le Creuset look without the hefty price tag. Amazon’s enamel dutch oven comes in a rainbow of rich colors to best compliment your kitchen.

$74$28
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Amazon
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Make sure Dad's coffee stays warm all morning long as he gets the new baby ready for the day with this temperature controlled coffee mug set.

$130
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo

Roomba can cut down your chore time by doing all the vacuuming for you. Dealing with allergies? The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and dog shedding seasons.

$350$300
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder
Amazon
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder

Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours.

$34
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a simple and fast way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.

$100$70

RELATED CONTENT:

34 Best Black Friday Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home & More

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here: Shop Her Best Gift Ideas Before They Sell Out

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Leggings Are On Sale Now

Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

SkinCeuticals Gift Sets Have Arrived With Fan-Favorite Skin Care

The Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances for the Holidays

The 17 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

15 Best Skincare & Makeup Deals to Shop During Sephora's Holiday Sale

Save 20% on Custom Blankets and Ornaments That Make Thoughtful Gifts

The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

Shop the Special Gift Edition of Dyson's New Airwrap for the Holidays

Shop Kris Jenner's Top Picks for Personalized Gifts and Holiday Cards

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift

Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Favorite Holiday Gifts & Decor to Shop Now