The Best Advent Calendars Sell Out by December — Here Are 35 Under $50 You Don't Want to Miss

Sure, Christmas is still more than two months away, but it's never too early to start shopping for Advent calendars. Every year, the best Advent calendar sell out as the countdown to the holidays seems to start earlier and earlier. Advent calendars are one of the best ways to celebrate the weeks leading up to our favorite holidays. And the excitement of these gifts isn't just reserved for children. We've gathered the best Advent calendars for everyone on your list, and even better — they are all under $50. 

Make the countdown extra special with 12 or 24 days of petite treats for kids and adults alike. From Harry Potter to Dylan's Candy Bar and skincare to candles, these Advent calendars from best-selling brands will delight your loved ones. Chocolate is always a safe choice, but the foodie in your life would also appreciate Bonne Maman's jam-filled advent calendar or 24 days of luxury teas. For the beauty lover on your list, Sephora and Ulta have some fabulous makeup and skincare-filled calendars.  And if you are shopping for kids, Pokemon, Disney, and LEGO all have great options for little ones.

No matter who you're shopping for this year, an Advent calendar is sure to put a smile on their face this season. Below, shop the best Advent calendars for all ages and interests under $50 before they sell out. 

Advent Calendars for Kids Under $50

LEGO Marvel Studios’ Guardians of The Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022
LEGO Guardians of The Galaxy Advent Calendar
Amazon
LEGO Marvel Studios’ Guardians of The Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022

This advent calendar includes Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis – plus other fun items and accessories from the Galaxy.

$45$36
Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar
Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar
Amazon
Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar

Your children can create their own Pokémon Christmas scene and display it! Each numbered door in this Holiday Calendar contains one of 16 3-D Pokémon plastic toys. 

$60$45
Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022
Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022
Amazon
Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022

Make the Christmas countdown extra special with this advent calendar filled with 24 mini books.

$32$29
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Amazon
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022

With this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, your kids will discover a surprise toy from each Harry Potter movie. 

$45$36
LEGO City Advent Calendar 2022
LEGO City Advent Calendar
Amazon
LEGO City Advent Calendar 2022

To set the scene for imaginative winter wonderland adventures, fold down the back of the calendar as your kid count the days until the big day.

$35$28
Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022
Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022
Amazon
Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022

There are enough Disney princesses to make a spectacular advent calendar.

$32$29
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2022
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2022

Make your little ones feel like they are out in outer space this Christmas with this advent calendar featuring Star Wars characters, vehicles, and accessories. 

$45$36
Marvel: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022
Marvel: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022
Amazon
Marvel: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022
$32$29
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Indulge in this gourmet candy-filled advent calendar from Williams Sonoma that pays homage to the mysterious and spooky Wizarding World.

$45
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022
Amazon
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022

Play around the fun market stalls with this LEGO advent calendar. The kids can join Olivia in all the Christmas fun before meeting Santa and his reindeer for a surprise visit. 

$35$28

Beauty Advent Calendars Under $50

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar
SEPHORA COLLECTION Wishing You Advent Calendar
Sephora
Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar

Count down to the holidays with 24 of Sephora's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.

$45
Essence Happy Holidays Advent Calendar
Essence Happy Holidays Advent Calendar
Ulta
Essence Happy Holidays Advent Calendar

Unwrap Essence's best-selling beauty products including mascara, lipstick, nail polish, and more

$45
Yankee Candle Advent Calendar with Holiday Tea Lights and Holder
Yankee Candle Advent Calendar with Holiday Tea Lights and Holder
Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle Advent Calendar with Holiday Tea Lights and Holder

For the candle-obsessed, this calendar contains scented tea light candles in eight holiday scents, plus a tea light holder.

$25
Ulta 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar
Ulta 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar
Ulta
Ulta 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar

Unwind this holiday season with an arsenal of scented bath products including body wash, hand cream, a bath bomb, and more.

$22
Sephora Collection Wishing You After Advent Calendar
SEPHORA COLLECTION Wishing You After Advent Calendar
Sephora
Sephora Collection Wishing You After Advent Calendar

The often forgotten days between Christmas and New Year's are forgotten no more! Sephora's new Wishing You After Advent Calendar allows shoppers to indulge in must-have Sephora products right before it's time to ring in the New Year.

$25

Candy, Chocolate, and Food Advent Calendars Under $50

Bonne Maman 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar
Bonne Maman 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar
Amazon
Bonne Maman 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar

Limited edition flavors such as orange yuzu, spiced mirabelle plum, and strawberry star anise are included in this advent calendar from beloved French jam brand Bonne Maman. 

$40
Dylan's Candy Bar Advent Calendar
Dylan's Candy Bar Advent Calendar
Dylan's Candy Bar
Dylan's Candy Bar Advent Calendar

It's the sweetest feeling to count down to Christmas! With this Advent calendar, you can enjoy tasty surprises every day until December 25th, and they don't say it's the most wonderful time of the year for nothing.

$15
Godiva 2022 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar
Godiva 2022 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar
Godiva
Godiva 2022 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar

You can never go wrong with a classic chocolate advent calendar, especially from the dessert experts at Godiva. 

$40
Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar

Enjoy tasty holiday treats from Williams Sonoma's peppermint bark-filled advent calendar. 

$30
Le Comptoir Colonial Spice Advent Calendar
Spice Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma
Le Comptoir Colonial Spice Advent Calendar

A great gift for foodies, this advent calendar from Parisian spice specialist Le Comptoir Colonial contains 24 spices for whipping up fish, meat, veggie, and even dessert dishes.

$50

Tea and Coffee Advent Calendars Under $50

Palais des Thés - 24 Days of Tea Advent Limited Edition Holiday Calendar
Palais des Thés - 24 Days of Tea Advent Limited Edition Holiday Calendar
Amazon
Palais des Thés - 24 Days of Tea Advent Limited Edition Holiday Calendar

The luxurious packaging of this premium tea advent calendar makes it an extra-special holiday gift.

$36
Keurig Advent Calendar
Keurig Advent Calendar
Keurig
Keurig Advent Calendar

This Keurig advent calendar with 24 tasty coffee and hot cocoa varieties is sure to put a smile on any coffee lovers' face.

$20
Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022
Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022
Amazon
Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022

Ginseng matcha green, turmeric gold, and blackcurrant beauty are just a few of the 24 tea varieties included in this advent calendar.

$20
Christmas Sampler Gift 12 Days of Coffees
Christmas Sampler Gift 12 Days of Coffees
Amazon
Christmas Sampler Gift 12 Days of Coffees

Savor 12 days of holiday-themed coffee packets including gingerbread, eggnog, and twisted peppermint flavors.

$24
Real Coffee Nespresso Advent Calendar
Real Coffee Nespresso Advent Calendar
Amazon
Real Coffee Nespresso Advent Calendar

This advent calendar comes with 48 Nespresso-compatible capsules in a variety of delicious flavors and blends.

$48

