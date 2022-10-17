The Best Advent Calendars Sell Out by December — Here Are 35 Under $50 You Don't Want to Miss
Sure, Christmas is still more than two months away, but it's never too early to start shopping for Advent calendars. Every year, the best Advent calendar sell out as the countdown to the holidays seems to start earlier and earlier. Advent calendars are one of the best ways to celebrate the weeks leading up to our favorite holidays. And the excitement of these gifts isn't just reserved for children. We've gathered the best Advent calendars for everyone on your list, and even better — they are all under $50.
Make the countdown extra special with 12 or 24 days of petite treats for kids and adults alike. From Harry Potter to Dylan's Candy Bar and skincare to candles, these Advent calendars from best-selling brands will delight your loved ones. Chocolate is always a safe choice, but the foodie in your life would also appreciate Bonne Maman's jam-filled advent calendar or 24 days of luxury teas. For the beauty lover on your list, Sephora and Ulta have some fabulous makeup and skincare-filled calendars. And if you are shopping for kids, Pokemon, Disney, and LEGO all have great options for little ones.
No matter who you're shopping for this year, an Advent calendar is sure to put a smile on their face this season. Below, shop the best Advent calendars for all ages and interests under $50 before they sell out.
Advent Calendars for Kids Under $50
This advent calendar includes Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis – plus other fun items and accessories from the Galaxy.
Your children can create their own Pokémon Christmas scene and display it! Each numbered door in this Holiday Calendar contains one of 16 3-D Pokémon plastic toys.
Make the Christmas countdown extra special with this advent calendar filled with 24 mini books.
With this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, your kids will discover a surprise toy from each Harry Potter movie.
To set the scene for imaginative winter wonderland adventures, fold down the back of the calendar as your kid count the days until the big day.
There are enough Disney princesses to make a spectacular advent calendar.
Make your little ones feel like they are out in outer space this Christmas with this advent calendar featuring Star Wars characters, vehicles, and accessories.
Indulge in this gourmet candy-filled advent calendar from Williams Sonoma that pays homage to the mysterious and spooky Wizarding World.
Play around the fun market stalls with this LEGO advent calendar. The kids can join Olivia in all the Christmas fun before meeting Santa and his reindeer for a surprise visit.
Beauty Advent Calendars Under $50
Count down to the holidays with 24 of Sephora's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.
Unwrap Essence's best-selling beauty products including mascara, lipstick, nail polish, and more
For the candle-obsessed, this calendar contains scented tea light candles in eight holiday scents, plus a tea light holder.
Unwind this holiday season with an arsenal of scented bath products including body wash, hand cream, a bath bomb, and more.
The often forgotten days between Christmas and New Year's are forgotten no more! Sephora's new Wishing You After Advent Calendar allows shoppers to indulge in must-have Sephora products right before it's time to ring in the New Year.
Candy, Chocolate, and Food Advent Calendars Under $50
Limited edition flavors such as orange yuzu, spiced mirabelle plum, and strawberry star anise are included in this advent calendar from beloved French jam brand Bonne Maman.
It's the sweetest feeling to count down to Christmas! With this Advent calendar, you can enjoy tasty surprises every day until December 25th, and they don't say it's the most wonderful time of the year for nothing.
You can never go wrong with a classic chocolate advent calendar, especially from the dessert experts at Godiva.
Enjoy tasty holiday treats from Williams Sonoma's peppermint bark-filled advent calendar.
A great gift for foodies, this advent calendar from Parisian spice specialist Le Comptoir Colonial contains 24 spices for whipping up fish, meat, veggie, and even dessert dishes.
Tea and Coffee Advent Calendars Under $50
The luxurious packaging of this premium tea advent calendar makes it an extra-special holiday gift.
This Keurig advent calendar with 24 tasty coffee and hot cocoa varieties is sure to put a smile on any coffee lovers' face.
Ginseng matcha green, turmeric gold, and blackcurrant beauty are just a few of the 24 tea varieties included in this advent calendar.
Savor 12 days of holiday-themed coffee packets including gingerbread, eggnog, and twisted peppermint flavors.
This advent calendar comes with 48 Nespresso-compatible capsules in a variety of delicious flavors and blends.
