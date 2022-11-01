Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list is finally here with a TON of awesome home and kitchen items handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself. The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 104 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.

Oprah's lifestyle gift picks range from cool kitchen gadgets and delicious foods to indulgent homebody essentials. Top picks include a SuperLatte starter kit from Meghan Markle-approved wellness brand Clevr, the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, the Snif Old Saint Wick candle, the Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel bundle, the Revolution InstaGLO, the Bloomhouse stainless steel cookware set and so much more.

This year's Favorite Things highlights small businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys, and lifestyle. This year also marks the 26th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things and will focus on the inspirational stories of the owners behind the favorite products.

“This year, we’re celebrating small businesses (think family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded, and more!)" Oprah states. "So no matter who you’re shopping for—friends, spouse, favorite teacher, a new grandbaby— we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter!”

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top home picks below.

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Amazon Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Oprah loves a pizza night at home and this is the stove she suggests using, "Homemade pizza night is a regular occasion at my house. I like mine with fresh truffle shaved on top! This pizza oven lets you bake restaurant-grade pies from the comfort of your backyard. Attach it to the gas burner, or use the wood-burning function—the choice is yours!" $700 Buy Now

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Amazon VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper. $45 Buy Now

Cece DuPraz Draw Your Own Apron Amazon Cece DuPraz Draw Your Own Apron This is a gift that grandparents will love. You can upload a picture or drawing and this female-owned small business will send you everything you need to make this a very special and personalized apron to gift. $78 Buy Now

Clevr Blends Holiday SuperLatte Starter Kit Amazon Clevr Blends Holiday SuperLatte Starter Kit Create a coffee-shop quality drink in your own home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.” $79 $63 Buy Now

Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5 Oz Candle Amazon Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5 Oz Candle Bring some ambiance to your space with an extremely long-lasting candle that smells great. This candle brand was Oprah's choice because “Pine and sandalwood combine with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer. The 8.5-ounce version gives you 50-plus hours of burn time, while the 50-ounce one gives a whopping 200-plus hours.” $44 $35 Buy Now

Cozy Earth Charcoal Waffle Bath Towel Bundle Amazon Cozy Earth Charcoal Waffle Bath Towel Bundle According to Oprah, a plush and comforting towel is an important step in a great bathing experience, “I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key. This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.” $239 Buy Now

