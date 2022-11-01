Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
oprah 1280
Ruven Afanador/Oprah Daily

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list is finally here with a TON of awesome home and kitchen items handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself. The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 104 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.

Oprah's lifestyle gift picks range from cool kitchen gadgets and delicious foods to indulgent homebody essentials. Top picks include a SuperLatte starter kit from Meghan Markle-approved wellness brand Clevr, the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, the Snif Old Saint Wick candle, the Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel bundle, the Revolution InstaGLO, the Bloomhouse stainless steel cookware set and so much more. 

This year's Favorite Things highlights small businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, homeware, toys, and lifestyle. This year also marks the 26th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things and will focus on the inspirational stories of the owners behind the favorite products.

“This year, we’re celebrating small businesses (think family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded, and more!)" Oprah states. "So no matter who you’re shopping for—friends, spouse, favorite teacher, a new grandbaby— we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter!” 

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top home picks below. 

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Amazon
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

Oprah loves a pizza night at home and this is the stove she suggests using, "Homemade pizza night is a regular occasion at my house. I like mine with fresh truffle shaved on top! This pizza oven lets you bake restaurant-grade pies from the comfort of your backyard. Attach it to the gas burner, or use the wood-burning function—the choice is yours!"

$700
Acacia Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Acacia Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Amazon
Acacia Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board

A charcuterie board is a perfect gift for any occasion. It's also great during holiday gatherings or other events. You can put cheese, fruit, meat and more for your guests to munch on.

$88
Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Amazon
Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Fashionable and durable, these pots and pans can stand up to the challenge in your kitchen. The non-toxic and nonstick ceramic is oven safe for temperatures up to 550 degrees.

$350$280
The Hudson Valley Jam Trio Gift Set
The Hudson Valley Jam Trio Gift Set
Amazon
The Hudson Valley Jam Trio Gift Set

If you're looking to try new spreads for your charcuterie board, Mr. P's Pantry The Hudson Valley Jam Trio Gift Set has delicious flavors to try. The set comes with Hot Pepper Jelly, Lemon Curd, and Strawberry Rhubarb Jam.

$55
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper.

$45
Cece DuPraz Draw Your Own Apron
Draw Your Own Apron
Amazon
Cece DuPraz Draw Your Own Apron

This is a gift that grandparents will love. You can upload a picture or drawing and this female-owned small business will send you everything you need to make this a very special and personalized apron to gift.

$78
Clevr Blends Holiday SuperLatte Starter Kit
Clevr Blends Holiday SuperLatte Starter Kit
Amazon
Clevr Blends Holiday SuperLatte Starter Kit

Create a coffee-shop quality drink in your own home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.”

$79$63
Magenta Store Monterey by Citrine Spouted Prep Bowls
Monterey by Citrine Spouted Prep Bowls
Amazon
Magenta Store Monterey by Citrine Spouted Prep Bowls

These beautiful spouted prep bowls can be used from the kitchen to the table. The ceramic bowls were not only made with entertaining in mind but also durability.

$52
Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5 Oz Candle
Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5 Oz Candle
Amazon
Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5 Oz Candle

Bring some ambiance to your space with an extremely long-lasting candle that smells great. This candle brand was Oprah's choice because “Pine and sandalwood combine with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer. The 8.5-ounce version gives you 50-plus hours of burn time, while the 50-ounce one gives a whopping 200-plus hours.”

$44$35
Cozy Earth Charcoal Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
Cozy Earth Charcoal Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
Amazon
Cozy Earth Charcoal Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

According to Oprah, a plush and comforting towel is an important step in a great bathing experience, “I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key. This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.”

$239
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System Coffee and Espresso Machine
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System Coffee and Espresso Machine

If you've been waiting to invest in the right espresso machine, let it be this one. The Oprah-approved machine lets you personalize and save your favorite drink recipes as well as choose from 7 one-touch recipes, and so much more.

$900
Revolution InstaGLO R270 + Panini Press + Warming Rack bundle
Revolution InstaGLO R270 + Panini Press + Warming Rack bundle
Amazon
Revolution InstaGLO R270 + Panini Press + Warming Rack bundle

Oprah loves this high-tech toaster. She said, "This toaster lives up to its name. It’s revolutionary. Consider this the iPhone of toasters. You can use the touchscreen to select one of seven brownness levels, and special heat technology means your bread gets crispy on the outside but stays soft and moist inside. Need to throw frozen slices in there? No prob! Craving a panini? It even has an attachment for that."

$510$408

RELATED CONTENT:  

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here and Has The Best Gifts

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022

18 Best Host and Hostess Gifts That Will Ensure You Get Invited Back

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas, Bedding, & Towels With Our Code

The Oprah and Meghan Markle-Loved Clevr Blends Latte Kit Is On Sale

The 20 Best Gifts for Chefs to Make the Holidays Sweet

40 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget

Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are a Back-to-Office Wardrobe Staple

The Smart Oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Now On Sale for $49

25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Shop Before They Sell Out

 